Toronto area McDonald's employees test positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada has updated its COVID-19 advisory page and has listed several employee-positive cases since May 16.

According to the fast-food company’s page, 16 McDonald’s locations have reported at least one of their employees testing positive for the virus.

Employees that recently tested positive worked between May 16 and May 22, with most of the reported cases coming from the GTA.

Mississauga, Etobicoke, Richmond Hill, Brampton, Scarborough, and North York are amongst the cities with McDonald’s cases.

The latest reported case comes from the 1831 Finch Avenue West location in Toronto. The employee had last worked on May 19.

