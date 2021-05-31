19 LCBO employees in Toronto tested positive for COVID-19 this month

Toronto LCBO locations continued to report employee COVID-19 cases through the month of May. We’ve compiled a list so you are kept up to date.

According to the LCBO, multiple locations reported cases across Toronto:

May 1

An employee at the 3111 Danforth Avenue location tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked was on April 28.

May 2

An employee who had worked at both the 1900 Eglinton Avenue East location and 1145 Danforth Avenue in Toronto tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on April 26 and April 27, respectively.

May 3

An employee at the 1125 Bloor Street East location in Mississauga tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on April 25.

May 4

An employee at the 74 Dundas Street East location in Waterdown tested positive for the virus and had last worked on April 24.

May 5

An employee at the 31 Worthington Avenue location in Brampton tested positive for the virus and had last worked on May 1.

An employee at the 9970 Dufferin Street location in Vaughan was reported to have tested positive for the virus and had last worked on April 30.

May 6

An employee at 22 Poyntz Avenue was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on April 28.

May 7

An employee at 2963 Kingston Road was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. They had last worked on May 4.

May 9

An employee at the 7205 Goreway Drive location was reported to have tested positive for the virus and had last worked on May 5.

May 11

An employee at the 2625D Weston Road location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 2.

May 12

An employee at the 14 Main Street East location in Milton tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 6.

May 18

An employee at the 9310 Bathurst Street location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 14.

May 20

An employee who worked at the 1838-1844 Avenue Road and 502 Lawrence Avenue location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 7 and May 12, respectively.

An employee at the 180 Promenade Circle location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 9.

May 21

An employee at the 2458 Dundas Street West location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 15.

May 23

An employee at the 21 William Kitchen Road location in Scarborough tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 18.

May 25

Another employee at the 21 William Kitchen Road location in Scarborough tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 21.

An employee at the 180 Promenade Circle location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 21.

May 29

An employee at the 55 Bloor Street West location tested positive for COVID-19 and had last worked on May 14.

The LCBO changed its store hours following the announcement of the province-wide Stay-at-Home order in April.

In an email to Daily Hive, the LCBO confirmed that all of its locations across Ontario are set to close by 8 pm as of April 8. Stores will continue to operate at only 25% capacity.

They recently added Mondays back onto its schedule as well.

“As the province continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the LCBO has updated our operating hours, including opening on Mondays,” said the LCBO spokesperson.

“We continue to restrict capacity and hours in accordance with public health guidance across the province,” said the LCBO.