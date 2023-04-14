To kick off Toronto’s quest to hoist the cup, PROLINE+ x RS will be hosting a Maple Leafs Playoff event on April 17, starting at 5 p.m. at RS, with the live game on a supersized 39-foot HD screen, the biggest sports screen in the country.

Teaming up with OLG’s PROLINE+ , Real Sports (RS), Toronto’s premier sports haven, is giving Ontarians a unique and enhanced experience to get you close to the action during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs!

If you’re looking for the best way to watch your favourite team dominate in the playoffs, hockey fans across the GTA have access to one of the best viewing experiences in the city.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs Playoff experience features plenty of cool giveaways, like a chance to win Maple Leafs tickets to Game 2, NHL gift cards, and autographed merch — not to mention a 100-foot bar, DJ booth, and engaging activities too.

Thinking you want to join PROLINE+ as they bring you one step closer to the buds’ first playoff game at RS? Since it’s open to the public, all you have to do is make a reservation on the RS website or by phone.

As Ontario’s premier betting app and the exclusive betting partner of RS, PROLINE+ isn’t just another online sportsbook. PROLINE+ elevates the sports viewing experience by letting you get in on the betting action with a few taps on your phone.