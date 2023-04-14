Toronto's premier sports bar is having a huge party to celebrate the Maple Leafs playoffs
If you’re looking for the best way to watch your favourite team dominate in the playoffs, hockey fans across the GTA have access to one of the best viewing experiences in the city.
Teaming up with OLG’s PROLINE+, Real Sports (RS), Toronto’s premier sports haven, is giving Ontarians a unique and enhanced experience to get you close to the action during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs!
To kick off Toronto’s quest to hoist the cup, PROLINE+ x RS will be hosting a Maple Leafs Playoff event on April 17, starting at 5 p.m. at RS, with the live game on a supersized 39-foot HD screen, the biggest sports screen in the country.
Additionally, the Maple Leafs Playoff experience features plenty of cool giveaways, like a chance to win Maple Leafs tickets to Game 2, NHL gift cards, and autographed merch — not to mention a 100-foot bar, DJ booth, and engaging activities too.
Thinking you want to join PROLINE+ as they bring you one step closer to the buds’ first playoff game at RS? Since it’s open to the public, all you have to do is make a reservation on the RS website or by phone.
As Ontario’s premier betting app and the exclusive betting partner of RS, PROLINE+ isn’t just another online sportsbook. PROLINE+ elevates the sports viewing experience by letting you get in on the betting action with a few taps on your phone.
So, if you’re thinking about placing a bet prior to or during the game, you can sign up on OLG’s PROLINE+ app at any time.
When PROLINE first started in 1992, it was only available at certain local retail partners. Now, you can use PROLINE+ to conveniently place bets in real-time, wherever you are, on several in-game lines and props.
You also know your money is going to support important services, as 100% of OLG profits are reinvested in Ontario. To date, over $56B has been used to support various hospitals, educational institutions, amateur sports groups, and charities in the province.
If you’re looking for the best way to watch and bet on games, PROLINE+ x RS are a one-stop shop for viewers, sports fans, and bettors alike to watch a game and place bets on their favourite team.
OLG supports positive play and is committed to keeping the fun in the game. If you’re looking to learn more about gambling, you can visit the globally recognized responsible gambling program at PlaySmart.ca for facts, tools, and advice to play with confidence.
Branded Content