Leafs sign Morgan Rielly to massive 8-year, $60M contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up Morgan Rielly to a massive contract extension.

On Friday, the Leafs announced they’ve extended their 27-year-old defenceman to an 8-year, $60 million deal.

The average annual value of the contract is $7.5 million.

The Vancouver native played in 55 games of the shortened 2020-21 NHL season and recorded 35 points (5 goals, 30 assists).

The 5th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft has four points during the 2021-22 NHL campaign through the Leafs first eight games.

In 580 career games, all with the Maple Leafs, Rielly has scored 309 points (59 goals, 250 assists).

Rielly is currently the longest-serving member of the Maples Leafs. Now that he’s signed until 2030, he is the longest-contracted player than any member of the Leafs.

Rielly was named an alternate captain for the club in 2016.