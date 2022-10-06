There are hundreds of holiday jobs up for grabs at these Toronto malls

Ontario’s labour shortage has worsened and the retail industry is in dire need of staff for the upcoming holiday season.

Malls across Toronto are on a hiring spree right now, hoping to fill hundreds of positions before Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.

Full-time and part-time season positions are up for grabs across Toronto as several job fairs kick off this week.

Yorkdale

Yorkdale is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, October 6 from 1 to 7 pm. Over 200 positions are open including cashier, sales, management, operations, customer service, front of house, and back of house.

Reps for Yorkdale tell Daily Hive that job seekers can drop resumes off by Foot Locker and potentially interview for available roles on the spot.

Eaton Centre

To combat staff shortages, Eaton Centre is hosting two job fairs in October. The first one takes place on Tuesday, October 11 from 11 am to 3 pm; while the second is slated for Thursday, October 20 from 3 to 6 pm.

Both events will be held beside the RW & Co store on the second floor, near the Queen Street entrance.

A bunch of popular retailers like Harry Rosen, Frank + Oak, Nordstrom, and Lululemon are looking to hire keyholders, assistant managers, customer service reps, supervisors, and ambassadors.

Dufferin Mall

Dufferin Mall is hosting a job fair on Thursday, October 6 from 10 am to 4 pm. Anyone 16 and older can drop by and apply for hundreds of open positions.

Stores looking to hire include Michael Hill, Foot Locker, H&R Block, McDonald’s, and The Beer Store.