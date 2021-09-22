6 luxury Toronto rentals available right now for $1,900 or less
Anyone who’s ever lived in Toronto knows that rentals are expensive as it is, so it stands to reason that living in a luxury building would completely break the bank, right?
Well, not necessarily. Real estate agency Strata recently rounded up six units for rent in luxury buildings in Toronto, all priced at or below $1,900, which is well below the average Toronto rental price of $2,650.
What exactly makes a luxury condo can be a bit hard to pin down, and as Strata.ca agent Jenelle Tremblett points out, the definition can differ from person to person.
“‘Luxury’ is such a subjective word,” Tremblett said. “Don’t get caught up in these adjectives. Get out and actually visit the building […] this way, you can judge things for yourself.”
But if you’re looking for a luxury unit with a lot to offer that’s also on the lower end of the price spectrum, these Toronto rentals are a good place to start.
115 Blue Jays Way, Unit 501 – $1,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- Access to pool, gym, rooftop garden, party room, guest suits, and media room
87 Peter Street, Unit 613 – $1,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 494 sq ft
- Access to a party room, guest suites, theatre, lounge, bar, billiard lounge, fitness spa, and outdoor terrace
15 Lower Jarvis Street, Unit 401 – $1,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 472 sq ft
- Private balcony, access to a tennis court, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, party room, rooftop deck, and recreation room
125 Redpath Avenue, Unit 1204 – $1,850
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- Private balcony, access to an outdoor terrace, gym, theatre, party room, and kids area
28 Wellesley Street East, Unit 1007 – $1,500
- One bedroom in a two-bedroom
- One private bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- Private balcony, access to a media room, gym, guest suites, concierge
170 Avenue Road, Unit 603 – $1,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 486 sq ft
- South-facing windows, access to a pool, sauna, terrace, gym, concierge, and guest suite