Anyone who’s ever lived in Toronto knows that rentals are expensive as it is, so it stands to reason that living in a luxury building would completely break the bank, right?

Well, not necessarily. Real estate agency Strata recently rounded up six units for rent in luxury buildings in Toronto, all priced at or below $1,900, which is well below the average Toronto rental price of $2,650.

What exactly makes a luxury condo can be a bit hard to pin down, and as Strata.ca agent Jenelle Tremblett points out, the definition can differ from person to person.

“‘Luxury’ is such a subjective word,” Tremblett said. “Don’t get caught up in these adjectives. Get out and actually visit the building […] this way, you can judge things for yourself.”

But if you’re looking for a luxury unit with a lot to offer that’s also on the lower end of the price spectrum, these Toronto rentals are a good place to start.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Access to pool, gym, rooftop garden, party room, guest suits, and media room

One-bedroom

One bathroom

494 sq ft

Access to a party room, guest suites, theatre, lounge, bar, billiard lounge, fitness spa, and outdoor terrace

One-bedroom

One bathroom

472 sq ft

Private balcony, access to a tennis court, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, party room, rooftop deck, and recreation room

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

Private balcony, access to an outdoor terrace, gym, theatre, party room, and kids area

One bedroom in a two-bedroom

One private bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Private balcony, access to a media room, gym, guest suites, concierge