There are 13 Toronto restaurants with health violations this month

Toronto Public Health has issued multiple conditional pass warnings to local restaurants across the city this month.

When conditional passes are issued, according to DinesafeTO, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect a restaurant or food establishment within 24 to 48 hours of when they last inspected it.

A “Pass Notice” will only be issued once the problems are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found.

Here are the restaurants currently affected:

Infractions include:

Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels

Failure to provide equipment for cleaning and sanitizing utensils as required

Failure to provide thermometer in refrigeration equipment

Failure to protect against the breeding of pests

Minor Infraction – Failure to make sure equipment surface is sanitized as necessary

When: January 5, 2022

Hay Sushi faces seven significant infractions and one minor infraction. Infractions include:

The use of a dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface

Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels

Failure to remove garbage when necessary to keep conditions sanitary

The full list can be found here.

When: January 6, 2022

Kairali faces seven infractions in total, including two crucial infractions:

Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C

Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration

The full list can be found here.

When: January 12, 2022

Infractions include:

Failure to protect against harbouring of pests

When: January 12, 2022

Godavari faces six infractions in total, including one crucial infraction:

Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration

When: January 13, 2022

Infractions include:

Failure to remove wastes when necessary to keep areas sanitary

Operate food premise – equipment not constructed to permit cleaning

Food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition