There are 13 Toronto restaurants with health violations this month

Karen Doradea
Jan 26 2022, 10:13 pm
Toronto Public Health has issued multiple conditional pass warnings to local restaurants across the city this month.

When conditional passes are issued, according to DinesafeTO, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect a restaurant or food establishment within 24 to 48 hours of when they last inspected it.

A “Pass Notice” will only be issued once the problems are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found.

Here are the restaurants currently affected:

Canephora

Infractions include:

  • Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels
  • Failure to provide equipment for cleaning and sanitizing utensils as required
  • Failure to provide thermometer in refrigeration equipment
  • Failure to protect against the breeding of pests
  • Minor Infraction – Failure to make sure equipment surface is sanitized as necessary

When: January 5, 2022

Hay Sushi

Hay Sushi faces seven significant infractions and one minor infraction. Infractions include:

  • The use of a dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface
  • Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels
  • Failure to remove garbage when necessary to keep conditions sanitary

The full list can be found here.

When: January 6, 2022

Kairali

Kairali faces seven infractions in total, including two crucial infractions:

  • Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C
  • Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration

The full list can be found here.

When: January 12, 2022

Brasil Stone Grill

Infractions include:

  • Failure to protect against harbouring of pests

When: January 12, 2022

Godavari

Godavari faces six infractions in total, including one crucial infraction:

  • Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration

When: January 13, 2022

Sushi Cafe Bon

Infractions include:

  • Failure to remove wastes when necessary to keep areas sanitary
  • Operate food premise – equipment not constructed to permit cleaning
  • Food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition

When: January 18, 2022

The Chinese Block

Infractions include:

  • Failure to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)
  • Failure to make sure equipment surface is sanitized as necessary

When: January 19, 2022

Osmow’s Grill

Infraction:

  • Sanitize utensils in “quaternary ammonium compound solution” of less than 200 P.P.M

When: January 24, 2022

Paramount Fine Food

Infractions:

  • Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration
  • Failure to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)
  • Failure to ensure completion of food handling training by food handler or supervisor

When: January 24, 2022

Miss Korea

Miss Korea faces five infractions in total, including two crucial infractions:

  • Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C
  • Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration

The full list can be found here.

When: January 24, 2022

Fuwa Fuwa

Fuwa Fuwa faces four infractions in total, including three significant infractions:

  • Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels
  • Failure to provide thermometer in refrigeration equipment
  • Failure to equip sanitary facilities with soap or detergent

When: January 24, 2022

Ginger Restaurant

Ginger Restaurant faces five infractions in total, including one crucial infraction:

  • Failure to process food in a manner that is safe to eat

The full list can be found here.

When: January 24, 2022

241 Pizza

Infraction:

  • Failure to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)

When: January 24, 2022

 

