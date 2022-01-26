There are 13 Toronto restaurants with health violations this month
Toronto Public Health has issued multiple conditional pass warnings to local restaurants across the city this month.
When conditional passes are issued, according to DinesafeTO, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect a restaurant or food establishment within 24 to 48 hours of when they last inspected it.
A “Pass Notice” will only be issued once the problems are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found.
Here are the restaurants currently affected:
Canephora
Infractions include:
- Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels
- Failure to provide equipment for cleaning and sanitizing utensils as required
- Failure to provide thermometer in refrigeration equipment
- Failure to protect against the breeding of pests
- Minor Infraction – Failure to make sure equipment surface is sanitized as necessary
When: January 5, 2022
Hay Sushi
Hay Sushi faces seven significant infractions and one minor infraction. Infractions include:
- The use of a dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface
- Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels
- Failure to remove garbage when necessary to keep conditions sanitary
The full list can be found here.
When: January 6, 2022
Kairali
Kairali faces seven infractions in total, including two crucial infractions:
- Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C
- Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration
The full list can be found here.
When: January 12, 2022
Brasil Stone Grill
Infractions include:
- Failure to protect against harbouring of pests
When: January 12, 2022
Godavari
Godavari faces six infractions in total, including one crucial infraction:
- Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration
When: January 13, 2022
Sushi Cafe Bon
Infractions include:
- Failure to remove wastes when necessary to keep areas sanitary
- Operate food premise – equipment not constructed to permit cleaning
- Food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition
When: January 18, 2022
The Chinese Block
Infractions include:
- Failure to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)
- Failure to make sure equipment surface is sanitized as necessary
When: January 19, 2022
Osmow’s Grill
Infraction:
- Sanitize utensils in “quaternary ammonium compound solution” of less than 200 P.P.M
When: January 24, 2022
Paramount Fine Food
Infractions:
- Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration
- Failure to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)
- Failure to ensure completion of food handling training by food handler or supervisor
When: January 24, 2022
Miss Korea
Miss Korea faces five infractions in total, including two crucial infractions:
- Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C
- Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration
The full list can be found here.
When: January 24, 2022
Fuwa Fuwa
Fuwa Fuwa faces four infractions in total, including three significant infractions:
- Failure to maintain handwashing stations like liquid soap and paper towels
- Failure to provide thermometer in refrigeration equipment
- Failure to equip sanitary facilities with soap or detergent
When: January 24, 2022
Ginger Restaurant
Ginger Restaurant faces five infractions in total, including one crucial infraction:
- Failure to process food in a manner that is safe to eat
The full list can be found here.
When: January 24, 2022
241 Pizza
Infraction:
- Failure to provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)
When: January 24, 2022