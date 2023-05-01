Here are all the wild things that happened in Toronto when the Leafs won their series

Just after 10 pm on Saturday, the Leafs’ 19-year first-round playoff curse finally lifted, and thousands of hockey fans went wild in Toronto streets.

Captain John Tavares lifted the team to an overtime 2-1 victory to take the series in 6 games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving the Leafs their first playoff series win since 2004.

The series-clinching goal was scored about 1,770 kilometres away in Tampa, but it set off instant pandemonium at Maple Leaf Square as the crowd of thousands erupted in jubilation.

Fans climbed streetlights and signs in scenes reminiscent of the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship in a testament to just how success-starved the Leafs fanbase has grown after almost two decades without a first-round series win.

Roughly 30 minutes after the winning goal was scored, the TTC announced that routes across the downtown were experiencing major delays due to crowds sweeping through the streets.

All downtown bus and streetcar routes are experiencing major delays due to traffic and pedestrian congestion due to celebrations stemming from the Toronto Maple Leafs Round 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Go, Leafs, Go! — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 30, 2023

During the chaos in the streets, someone was allegedly arrested for slapping a police horse.

One person arrested for slapping police horse during Maple Leafs celebrations https://t.co/HTOvAQ0F2V — CP24 (@CP24) April 30, 2023

Spontaneous street parties were just the most visible of the many celebrations that went down on Saturday. Others found ways to celebrate through their commitments, like many who happened to be attending a local wedding during the game.

One fan was soaring through the skies on a commercial airliner when news of the Leafs’ win came in and had to rush to the lavatory to quietly celebrate in tears.

Others were so convinced the Leafs would find a way to lose and keep the curse alive that they made outlandish promises. One followed through on their promise to have their head shaven for charity if the Leafs somehow won.

Another even pledged to go all-in on cringe and watch the entire first season of Young Sheldon if the Leafs managed to win.

Fans could have more celebration on the horizon. It was widely expected that the Buds would face the Boston Bruins in the second round, but after a historic upset on Sunday night, the Leafs are now preparing to host the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of the first second-round Leafs series since 2004.

Puck drop is at 7 pm on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.