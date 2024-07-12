With Toronto’s average rent for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments now costing a cool $2,444 and $3,199, respectively, a select group of landlords throughout Toronto continue to list budget-friendly accommodations in an attempt to appeal to tenants strapped for cash.

However, it’s worth mentioning that these cost-friendly living spaces almost always skimp out on privacy or cleanliness, forcing some tenants to choose between price and comfort.

The latest horror rental to make rounds on social is a room up for rent in Toronto for $450. While it might seem like a sweet deal at first, that’s before you consider the fact that the two future tenants will have to share a living room with limited privacy.

Similar to other listings that completely invaded the tenant’s privacy — including one that placed a bed smack dab in the middle of a kitchen — the space was shared on Reddit, where many users shared their horror and disgust with the ad.

“Call the f*cking fire marshal. They’ll shut the whole f*ckin thing down the same day and fine the hell out of the owner,” one person wrote under the Reddit thread, which has amassed dozens of comments and upvotes since being posted.

“Ok this is f*cking disgusting,” another user wrote, as others stressed that some tight-budget tenants might not have much choice when it comes to finding a place to rent in the city’s pricey real estate market.

Unfortunately, this is hardly the only alarming listing out of Toronto to be reshared across social media for its questionable setup in recent months.

Another Toronto landlord was slammed earlier this month for attempting to rent out an actual closet for $750 per month. Disturbing photos of the listing show the closet packed with a bed and TV, with some Reddit users drawing comparisons to Harry Potter’s tiny cupboard under the stairs.