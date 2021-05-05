9 Toronto companies hiring more than 50 jobs in May
As the job market goes through an unpredictable time during the pandemic, it can feel discouraging when trying to find work, especially when workplace rules are constantly changing.
Zensurance
- Who: Founded in 2015, Zensurance is an online commercial insurance brokerage disrupting the insurtech space. The organization works with insurance companies and industry experts to build the most cutting-edge insurance solution for business owners. Leveraging the latest innovations in user experience, design, and analytics, Zensurance is leading change in the insurance industry.
- Jobs: Zensurance’s Toronto office is currently working fully remote and growing at a rapid pace. It’s hiring more than a dozen positions right now in engineering, operations, and sales.
- Perks: The opportunity to work for Canada’s fastest-growing insurtech company, fully remote onboarding experience, full benefits package starting day one, education allowance, collaborative workspaces and ping pong (when in the office), virtual workouts and activities planned to connect with coworkers, and (when in the office) weekly company updates that include beer and snacks!
- More: To learn more, visit Zensurance’s careers page or follow them on LinkedIn for frequent updates.
Endy
- Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring four positions right now in operations and marketing.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, the full Endy Ensemble (because a good sleep leads to great work, right?), and so much more.
- More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Xero
- Who: Xero is a beautiful, easy-to-use global cloud-based accounting platform for small businesses and their advisors. The company has 2.45 million subscribers in more than 180 countries. Xero seamlessly integrates with more than 800 apps. It was ranked No. 1 by Forbes as the World’s Most Innovative Growth Company for two years running, was included in the 2020 and 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for its ongoing emphasis on fostering workplace diversity, and recently established Toronto as their North American technology and product hub.
- Jobs: Xero Canada is hiring for a number of roles on their Product, Design, Development, Sales, and Technology teams.
- Perks: Xero offers a number of great perks, including health and wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance and parental leave benefits. In an effort to support their remote workforce through COVID-19, Xero extended their employee benefits to include robust wellness resources and access to wellness webinars built on physical, mental, social, financial and environmental well-being.
- More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts business and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for five Toronto-based positions in business development and analysis, and engineering.
- Perks: Flexible hours, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, paid volunteer days away, employee stock ownership plan and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring five positions at its Toronto office in sales, web development, and client relations.
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown, with a fast-growing global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Deel
- Who: Deel is the first global payroll and compliance platform for international teams, now offering payroll in over 120 currencies, including Canadian dollars. Deel currently supports over 150 Canadian companies and over 1,000 clients worldwide in more than 150 countries. Deel automates everything in one easy-to-use dashboard, all while ensuring proper compliance with local laws.
- Jobs: Positions in sales and customer success are available right now.
- Perks: Life-changing pre-IPO equity, the option of getting paid in digital currency, remote-first working culture and covered remote office space, and all the latest tech you need.
- More: To learn more about job opportunities at Deel, visit the careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for instructors, a financial planner, a recruiter, plus positions in sales, software, and product. There are even a couple of French-language jobs open right now.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer with diverse (and dog-friendly!) campuses across the country. Employees enjoy remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the Christmas holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Humi
- Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.
- Jobs: Humi is hiring positions in client experience, data infrastructure, marketing, product design, software engineering, and sales.
- Perks: Equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual social events, and a competitive employee benefits package, including a subscription to an on-demand virtual healthcare app and an online pharmacy and prescription service. They take the mental health and wellness of our Humigos seriously and offer extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through their partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Ecobee
- Who: The tech company created a WiFi thermostat and released the Ecobee Switch+, as well as smart cameras and a smart sensor for doors and windows. Ecobee has been praised for its intuitive design, pioneering room sensor technology, and providing users with an environmentally friendly solution — leading to its status as a #1 ranked product on Navigant’s Smart Thermostat Leaderboard.
- Jobs: The company is currently hiring more than a dozen jobs in several different departments.
- Perks: Ecobee offers a “fun and casual workplace” with an open concept office, an in-office bike rack, and “lots of free snacks.”
- More: To find out more, visit the careers page here.
This list is accurate as of May 5