Canada's new leisure airline will soon offer direct flights to this Caribbean country

For those looking to escape the cold weather that’s just around the corner, you’re in luck: Canada Jetlines is launching a new service from Toronto to Montego Bay, Jamaica later this fall.

From snorkelling at incredible dive sites to swimming with horses in the Caribbean Sea, a Jamaican getaway sounds like the perfect cure for the winter blues.

The Canadian leisure airline celebrated its inaugural flight just under a year ago and has since been offering a growing roster of international destinations at affordable fares.

As of November 5, 2023, Canada Jetlines will begin the new route twice a week out of Pearson International Airport to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport.

Sanjay Kopalkar, Canada Jetlines’ director of sales and business development, stated at a press conference that the frequency is expected to increase to three flights weekly through the winter, working up to five times a week in 2024.

Besides Montego Bay, Canada Jetlines also currently offers flights to Cancun, Las Vegas, and Orlando. What better time to book a warm-weather escape as we approach the winter season?

Flights to Montego Bay can now be booked directly on the Canada Jetlines website from November 5 and on. Based on current rates, one-way flights start at $299.