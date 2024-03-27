Toronto is about to get an international vegan marketplace

A new international vegan marketplace is about to open in Toronto, and they’re taking over the spot of a neighbourhood grocery store.

Toronto’s first-ever international vegan marketplace is set to open up in the heart of Kensington Market, taking over the space that used to house 4 Life Natural Foods.

The marketplace, which is having a soft opening on Saturday, March 30, at 11 am, claims it will “provide a space for all ethnic businesses to showcase and sell their products,” which, of course, are entirely plant-based.

The marketplace will also host a weekly farmers’ market featuring local organic farmers as well as hosting pop-up vendors offering everything from pastries and desserts to cruelty-free cosmetics.

Chic Peas Vegan Cuisine, an international vegan marketplace that not only offers ready-to-eat and prepared meals but catering and cooking classes, too, who used to operate out of a space in Food Hall TO will also have a space in the market.

The Toronto International Vegan Marketplace will be located at 210 Augusta Avenue and will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Mondays and 11 am to 7 pm Tuesday to Saturday.