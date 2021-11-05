Toronto house with unusual design goes $551,000 over asking

When a Toronto house with a design that may not be to everyone’s taste hit the market late last month, it took just a few short days for one very interested buyer to scoop it up for well over the asking price.

The house, located at 701 Briar Hill Avenue, is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that hit the market with an asking price of $2,599,000. It sold just four days later for $3,150,000 — $551,000 over asking.

From the outside, the house looks like any other, but on the inside, it has a number of interesting finishings that make it really stand out. First of all, there’s the layout near the back of the house that has a number of stairs and platforms and even has a balcony railing inside.

And then there’s the large variety of flooring throughout the house, from the black tiles to white carpeting, to paquette wood to regular hardwood, to plain white tiles to white marble tiles. Oh, and there’s a different grey tiling in the kitchen too.

There’s also an entire wall that’s covered in mirrors, and in the basement, one wall has gothic cathedral-like glass windows while another has wood-panelling.

Eyebrow-raising design choices aside, the house offers tons of space and even has some great built-in features like the arched doorways and exposed wood ceiling beams. And in the current Toronto real estate market, where larger homes are in high demand — even ones in need of renovation — it’s not too surprising that this house would fetch an offer so high over asking.