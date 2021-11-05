387-sq-ft Toronto studio is back on the market for $768,000

After going on and off the market a number of times this year, a tiny Toronto studio is listed once again, and this time for its most expensive price yet.

Located inside The Massey Tower at 197 Yonge Street, the 387-sq-ft Toronto studio unit has an asking price of $768,000. Although this is the most expensive price it’s been listed for, it isn’t the first time it’s had a puzzlingly high asking price. Back in May, the unit was first listed for $749,000 but after it didn’t sell, it came back on the market in August for $688,000, but again had no buyer.

The unit does manage to fit quite a bit into that small space, including a washer/dryer, dishwasher, bathtub, and balcony with water views. And thankfully, it also comes with a locker, so whoever owns it will have some extra space to store their belongings.

Notably, the kitchen doesn’t have a full stovetop, but rather a two-burner cooktop, so it may not be the best fit for an avid home cook. One bonus, though, is that maintenance fees are relatively low here, costing $314 per month.

The building itself does have some attractive features, with a concierge, gym, sauna, juice bar, and even a piano lounge.

The unit’s most recent listing has been on the market for 28 days now, which is relatively long in today’s red hot Toronto real estate market, but finding the right buyer for a pricey home can take some time.