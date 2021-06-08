You can own this entire Ontario resort for just under $4 million

Heading up north to an Ontario resort for a few days always sounds like a good idea, but how about owning one?

The Dillon Cove Marina & Resort in the Ontario town of Carling is up for sale right now, and it can be yours for just under $4 million. The 7.33 acre property, sitting on the shore of Georgian Bay, hit the market just a few weeks ago with an asking price of $3,998,000.

The business has been in operation for over 50 years, and listing agent Matt Smith of Engel & Völkers Parry Sound says that it’s a very rare opportunity to buy something like this.

“Not often do you see a property like this come to market,” Smith told Daily Hive. “Especially something that has been in the family for multiple generations. It is an extremely well established business that has been an integral piece of the island and mainland community for over 50 years.”

The property comes with the marina, which has 50 dock slips and a full-service store with gas, food, clothing, accessories and more. There are also three cottages, 28 trailer sites, and a four-bedroom owners’ residence with a one-bedroom and a three-bedroom apartment attached, both of which could be rented out.

“This is a turnkey business opportunity for anyone currently looking to escape the city and looking for a business for the family to run,” Smith said. “It also appeals to existing Marina operators that are looking to expand their portfolio.”

With this being a rather unique property, Smith expects it may take some time to sell.

“But given the other significant revenue streams at the property, the appeal is much more broad based,” he said.