This $500K Toronto house smells so bad you likely can't tour it in person

Toronto real estate is nothing if not full of surprises, and this $500,000 house that just hit the market comes with a rather surprising warning. It smells so bad, viewing it in person may be difficult.

Located at 11 Lucy Avenue in Scarborough, the small, two-storey home hit the market earlier this month and, not too surprisingly, is being marketed as a teardown. According to the listing, newer homes are being built in the area, and the property would be best suited for that.

And after reading the description, it’s not hard to see why. The listing warns that there is a “pungent odour” in the home. It says that touring the Toronto house may be difficult because of the smells, which it attributes to a cat.

It also goes on to say that the front bedroom is missing a subfloor and that the bedroom doorway has been taped off for safety reasons.

As it stands now, the home is a three-bedroom, 1 bathroom property with three parking spaces, including a one-car garage, on a roughly 17 ft by 101 ft lot.

The listing has no photos of the inside of the house, only exterior shots, so you’ll have to use your imagination there.

The listing agent did not respond to the request for comment.