10 Toronto homes on the market that you can buy for under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
May 4 2022, 8:01 pm
Remax Hallmark Realty Ltd.

As Torontonians, we’re used to reports about ever-increasing rent and housing prices. But it looks like Toronto’s red hot housing market will start to cool by next year. According to a forecast by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), rising interest rates will lead to a smaller pool of prospective homebuyers.

“Every buyer across the country will feel the pinch of rising rates. But those in the most expensive markets will feel it most,” states the forecast. “We expect downward price pressure to be more intense in Vancouver, Toronto, and other pricey markets.”

If now feels like the right time to dip your toe in the real estate market, here are ten listings below $400,000, courtesy of Zoocasa. Some don’t have much when it comes to amenities, while others need some minor updates. But one thing’s for sure: these homes are well below $764,200, the average price of condos in Toronto.

908 – 4673 Jane Street – $310,000

Royal LePage Signature Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Newly renovated, some furniture included an in-unit washer/dryer, pool, indoor pool sauna, and party room

604 – 3621 Lakeshore Boulevard – $379,000

Vanguard Realty Brokerage Corp.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Locker included, outdoor pool, party room, game room, and gym

2306 – 3390 Weston Road – $379,988

HomeLife/Miracle Realty Ltd.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, indoor pool, sauna, and gym

501 – 330 Dixon Road – $395,000

Remax Real Estate Centre Inc.

  • Two bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, ensuite laundry, gym, indoor pool, and sauna

2012 – 100 Leeward Glenway – $399,000

Remax Hallmark Realty Ltd.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Indoor pool, sauna, and gym

731 – 600 Fleet Street – $399,000

Real Broker Ontario Ltd.

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, ensuite laundry, gym, meeting room, indoor pool, and rooftop deck/garden

306 – 335 Driftwood Avenue Avenue – $399,001

Remax Real Estate Centre Inc.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, outdoor pool, sauna, party room, and gym

210 – 200 Lotherton Pathway – $399,900

Remax Gold Realty Inc.

  • Two bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Ensuite locker, tennis court, and indoor pool

1107 – 940 Caledonia Road – $399,900

Remax Gold Realty Inc.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony, party room, indoor court and tennis court

1115 – 50 Lotherton Pathway – $399,900

Royal LePage Platinum Realty

  • Three bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Ensuite laundry and ensuite locker
