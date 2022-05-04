As Torontonians, we’re used to reports about ever-increasing rent and housing prices. But it looks like Toronto’s red hot housing market will start to cool by next year. According to a forecast by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), rising interest rates will lead to a smaller pool of prospective homebuyers.

“Every buyer across the country will feel the pinch of rising rates. But those in the most expensive markets will feel it most,” states the forecast. “We expect downward price pressure to be more intense in Vancouver, Toronto, and other pricey markets.”

If now feels like the right time to dip your toe in the real estate market, here are ten listings below $400,000, courtesy of Zoocasa. Some don’t have much when it comes to amenities, while others need some minor updates. But one thing’s for sure: these homes are well below $764,200, the average price of condos in Toronto.

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking space

Newly renovated, some furniture included an in-unit washer/dryer, pool, indoor pool sauna, and party room

One bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

One parking

Locker included, outdoor pool, party room, game room, and gym

One bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, indoor pool, sauna, and gym

Two bedroom

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, ensuite laundry, gym, indoor pool, and sauna

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking

Indoor pool, sauna, and gym

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, ensuite laundry, gym, meeting room, indoor pool, and rooftop deck/garden

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, outdoor pool, sauna, party room, and gym

Two bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking

Ensuite locker, tennis court, and indoor pool

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony, party room, indoor court and tennis court