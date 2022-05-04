10 Toronto homes on the market that you can buy for under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
As Torontonians, we’re used to reports about ever-increasing rent and housing prices. But it looks like Toronto’s red hot housing market will start to cool by next year. According to a forecast by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), rising interest rates will lead to a smaller pool of prospective homebuyers.
“Every buyer across the country will feel the pinch of rising rates. But those in the most expensive markets will feel it most,” states the forecast. “We expect downward price pressure to be more intense in Vancouver, Toronto, and other pricey markets.”
If now feels like the right time to dip your toe in the real estate market, here are ten listings below $400,000, courtesy of Zoocasa. Some don’t have much when it comes to amenities, while others need some minor updates. But one thing’s for sure: these homes are well below $764,200, the average price of condos in Toronto.
908 – 4673 Jane Street – $310,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking space
- Newly renovated, some furniture included an in-unit washer/dryer, pool, indoor pool sauna, and party room
604 – 3621 Lakeshore Boulevard – $379,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- One parking
- Locker included, outdoor pool, party room, game room, and gym
2306 – 3390 Weston Road – $379,988
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, indoor pool, sauna, and gym
501 – 330 Dixon Road – $395,000
- Two bedroom
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, ensuite laundry, gym, indoor pool, and sauna
2012 – 100 Leeward Glenway – $399,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking
- Indoor pool, sauna, and gym
731 – 600 Fleet Street – $399,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, ensuite laundry, gym, meeting room, indoor pool, and rooftop deck/garden
306 – 335 Driftwood Avenue Avenue – $399,001
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, outdoor pool, sauna, party room, and gym
210 – 200 Lotherton Pathway – $399,900
- Two bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking
- Ensuite locker, tennis court, and indoor pool
1107 – 940 Caledonia Road – $399,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony, party room, indoor court and tennis court
1115 – 50 Lotherton Pathway – $399,900
- Three bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Ensuite laundry and ensuite locker