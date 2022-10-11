10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

The average cost of a condo in Toronto may be upwards of $730,000, but affordable options can still be found in the city.

From North York to Etobicoke to the downtown core, Zoocasa has rounded up 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now.

Including studios, one-bedrooms, and even two-bedrooms, they’re all listed at $400,000 or less. Check them out below.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This recently renovated condo has a spacious, open-concept layout, plenty of closet space, and a large balcony. An excellent starter home or investment property, it’s located near shopping, transit, and 400-series highways.

625 – 2737 Keele Street | $309,900 Studio

1 bathroom

1 parking space

A “fantastic opportunity to get into the condo market,” this cozy, sunny unit has an efficient layout, locker, and designated parking space. The kitchen and bathroom feature marble floors and granite countertops, while hardwood flooring can be found in the living area and bedroom. The unit is conveniently located near Yorkdale, transit, and highways.

1201 – 4645 Jane Street East | $315,000 2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This newly renovated condo features laminate flooring, a custom kitchen and bathroom, and ensuite laundry. The building has undergone recent improvement as well and is close to major highways, a community centre, a shopping mall, and two subway stations.

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This well-maintained, sun-filled unit offers parquet floors, ensuite laundry, and a large locker. It’s located in a co-op building with low, all-inclusive maintenance fees and is just steps from the lake, parks, and amenities.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Parking available for rent

Completely renovated in 2018, this rarely available suite features a ceramic backsplash and laminate flooring in the kitchen, a bedroom large enough to fit a king-sized bed, and an expansive balcony. It’s located in a well-managed co-op building with a community feel.

Studio

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This spacious studio is in need of some updates but offers an open-concept living area, a huge balcony with a south-facing view, and ample storage. Another co-op building, amenities include an exercise room, sauna, and rooftop garden.

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1 parking space

Located in a well-maintained building next to a park, this two-bedroom unit has a large balcony with southern exposure. The current tenant, who pays $1,620.11, is willing to stay on in a month-to-month basis.

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1 parking space

Perfect for first-time buyers or investors, this spacious condo is move-in ready. It offers a large living-dining area and has recently been painted. The current tenant pays $2,100 and is willing to stay.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This bright and spacious unit offers an L-shaped living and dining area with laminate flooring, a huge balcony with great views, and a locker. Building amenities include an exercise room, an outdoor pool, and visitor parking.

2013 – 340 Dixon Road | $379,900 2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This spacious, well-kept condo has ensuite laundry and is located near schools, parks, and 400-series highways. The current tenant is willing to stay.