Toronto home for sale comes with rare rights to boat on Grenadier Pond

This High Park home located at 29 Grenadier Heights is just one of the latest listings to enter Toronto’s real estate market with an emphasis on outdoor living.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located steps away from High Park’s serene Grenadier Pond, and owning the property comes with its own riparian rights, meaning homeowners are able to boat on the 35-acre body of water.

With cherry blossom mania in full swing, homeowners are also able to view the pink trees from the privacy of the home’s balcony.

The waterfront property features landscaped grounds, which are complete with multi-level decks and patio areas to take advantage of the summer season ahead.

The chef-inspired kitchen comes with high-end appliances and a gas-range stove.

The cozy breakfast nook overlooks the property’s rear gardens and peaceful pond.

The principal room features double closets, as well as direct views of Grenadier Pond.

The principal five-piece bathroom has been completely renovated and comes with a curbless walk-in shower and luxurious soaker tub.

The lower level of the home serves as a versatile space and comes with its own powder room, laundry area, and storage space.

The property also boasts a private driveway and attached garage with enough space for three to four cars.

The property’s direct views of Grenadier Pond, cherry blossom trees, and riparian rights certainly don’t come cheap. The High Park home is currently on the market for $3,295,000.

