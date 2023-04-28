Toronto is prohibiting access to a secret beach and locals don't like it

Locals in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood are up in arms after losing their best-kept secret after city officials closed off a stretch of beachfront where people could escape the crowds of busy nearby public beaches.

The so-called “secret beach” is located east of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, just south of Queen Street’s eastern terminus at Fallingbrook Road.

Area residents have long used this quiet tract of lakefront space for some relative peace over the often-crowded Kew-Balmy and Woodbine Beaches, but it looks like they’ll have to mingle with the masses for the rapidly approaching beachgoing season.

One resident recently discovered the secret beach chained off by the city, and people are not pleased to have lost their little-known sandy getaway.

An anonymous post shared in The Beach(es), Toronto Facebook group on Wednesday says, “FYI: The gate into ‘secret beach’ has been chained off and locked by the City. It’s a true gem of a spot, and is filled with so much nature and beauty.”

The comment continued, “I imagine the chain won’t last long,” adding, “Restricting access to City nature is sad.”

A City of Toronto representative tells blogTO that beach is owned by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and managed by Parks, Forestry and Recreation, and access to the site has been prohibited in the name of public safety.

“There is no safe access point to this beach for the public or emergency services,” says the City representative, continuing, “This beach is not supervised by lifeguards, who are on duty daily from June 3 to Labour Day at Toronto’s 10 swimming beaches.”

Locals will likely not be too happy to hear the City’s recommendation that, instead of continuing to use their hidden hotspot, they instead go stake out a slice of waterfront on the busy beaches nearby.

“Kew-Balmy Beach and Woodbine Beach are the nearest supervised locations,” says the City official, adding, “Swimming without lifeguard supervision is not recommended.”