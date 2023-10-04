Real EstateArchitecture & DesignToronto HomesUrbanized

This $8 million Toronto home looks like it's from a different century

Oct 4 2023, 4:07 pm
listedbyseller.ca

246 Riverside Drive is one of those Toronto homes that’s hard to believe exists in the city, let alone this century.

The Georgian Revival Manor is located right on the Humber River and has its own boathouse and dock.

The home is filled with old-world charm that makes you feel like you’ve been transported back in time to the late 19th century.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

A hallway.

From the oversized, custom solid wood trim, to the exquisite wood flooring and detailed wainscoting, you rarely find such craftsmanship in today’s new builds.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace. 

We wrote about this six-bedroom, six-bathroom house a couple years ago when it was listed for $7,389,000, but since 2021, it still hasn’t sold.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The living room.

They dropped the listing price down to $6,998,000 and then took it off the market completely for all of 2022.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

One of two kitchens.

In January this year, they tried to lease it but ultimately couldn’t find someone willing to pay the $13,500 a month in rent. Shocking.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

A games room.

Now, it’s back on the market for $7,980,000 – almost $1 million more than what it was last listed for in 2021.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The office.

Normally, we’d say this house was overpriced. If it wasn’t going to sell at $7 million, why would it sell at nearly $8 million?

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The second kitchen.

But this place is actually probably worth closer to $9 million. Or at least according to HouseSigma’s valuation, which states this home is worth approximately $8,718,890.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom.

First, it’s a waterfront property in the heart of Toronto that’s sitting on almost an acre of land.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The dressing room off the primary bedroom.

These kinds of properties are incredibly rare, so obviously are going to cost a pretty penny.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

A sitting room.

Even when looking at the comparables, there’s nothing that really comes close in terms of land or livable space.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

A bar that looks like an old British pub. 

Second, this home has been decked out with all the latest tech and appliances.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The wine cellar.

From a fully integrated CONTROL4 smart home system to the elevator and 500-bottle wine cellar, this home is the cat’s pajamas.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

Another bathroom.

So why isn’t it selling? Your guess is as good as ours, but we’d say probably because it’s $8 million, and while the traditional design style is beautiful, it may not be for everyone.

246 Riverside Dr. Toronto

The backyard overlooking the ravine.

246 Riverside Drive is just waiting for the right buyer to come along and when they do, they’re going to get an exceptional home.

