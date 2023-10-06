Built in the 1930s by Ernest Rowe, this sprawling period-revival home was once the first in an area that’s since become a bustling suburb in Toronto.

“The stone residence was one of the first buildings in the area that is now suburban North York, just north of Highway 401,” Carolyn Ireland wrote in The Globe and Mail in 2016.

The house was originally designed by prominent architect Hugh Allward, who was known for his French influence and “period revival” style.

You can see the French influence in the cedar shake roof, chosen to emulate a rustic French country home.

The home was completed in 1939 and dubbed “Rosewood Estate,” a play on the original owners’ last name.

But the Rowe family only lived here for nine years.

Soon after completion, Mr. Rowe, who was a pioneer in the drilling of oil wells in southwestern Ontario, ran into financial troubles and had to sell.

Since then, 108 Sandringham Drive has become one of the city’s most coveted landmark estates.

Listed for $15,998,000, Rosewood Estate sits on on a private sprawling 1.14-acre ravine lot on a quiet, dead-end street and has nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

While the home is a heritage house, it has undergone some extensive (and very impressive) renovations.

“The entire house was gutted from top to bottom and rebuilt during the 2018/19 renovation. The current owners spared NO expense in rebuilding it. I’ve truly never seen anything like from a quality and craftsmanship perspective,” listing agent Adam Brind told blogTO.

The redesign was done by Lorne Rose, with the build by JTF Custom Homes.

“The details are so exquisite that it’s hard to ignore – they have used architectural hardware by world-renowned P.E. Guerin and fixtures from Shirle Wagner. The millwork by Falcon Kitchens is as luxury as it comes,” said Brind.

Throughout, you’ll notice all the details that add character and charm to the home, such as crown molding and wainscoting, intricate hardware, hand-carved fireplace mantles, and custom curtains and wallpaper.

“This is probably the most awe-inspiring example of exquisite design and architecture. Arguably one of Toronto’s most special homes,” added realtor Marci Cook.

The main floor of the house has a stunning large kitchen with a breakfast area and grand principal rooms.

The walnut wainscoting in the office is beyond beautiful and looks like it should be the set of a period piece starring Keira Knightley or something.

The upper floors of the home are no less impressive, with spacious bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has two custom closets and a jaw-droppingly beautiful ensuite bathroom.

There’s more living space in the basement with a home theatre, recreational room, art room, and a gym.

But perhaps the most spectacular part of this home is the grounds, which feel endless thanks to the ravine at the back of the property.

“As you arrive, you are met with lush gardens and a sense of privacy,” writes Brind in the listing.

And because there’s so much space, there’s also an official sports court as well as a pool. Seriously, what more could you want from a home?

“Even if ‘French chateau’ is not your style, it’s hard not to love this house,” said Brind, and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.