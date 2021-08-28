Heat warning extended for Toronto as humidex nears 42°C

After a short break from the heat yesterday, Toronto is in for a sweltering weekend.

Environment Canada has extended its heat warning for the city as temperatures are expected to reach 29°C to 31°C on Saturday and Sunday.

With the humidity, though, it will feel like 37°C to 42°C. There will be little relief overnight, with temperatures hovering between 20°C and 23°C.

Environment Canada warns that the “hot and humid” conditions may last into Monday. The weather may also lead to deteriorating air quality.

According to the weather authority’s forecast, there’s a 70% chance of showers throughout the weekend. Toronto may be hit with a thunderstorm on Saturday night as well.

While extreme heat affects everyone, the risks are greater for children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

People are advised to watch for the effects of heat illness, which can include swelling, rashes, cramps, and fainting.