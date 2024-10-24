Toronto could make it much harder for landlords to kick out tenants in 2025

Drawing inspiration from a Hamilton bylaw enacted this year, Toronto could soon introduce landmark legislation that would prevent landlords from executing “bad faith renovictions.”

In January, the City of Hamilton unanimously adopted the Renovation Licence and Tenant Relocation Bylaw, which requires landlords to obtain a renovation permit if issuing renoviction notices, also known as N13s.

Soon after, Toronto’s Planning and Housing Committee directed city staff to analyze the Hamilton bylaw and how its approach could be implemented here. The legislation aims to prevent certain landlords who use the excuse of renovations to force existing tenants out of their properties to rent out the same unit at a higher rate to a different occupant.

The proposed bylaw, which has been in the works for months, is detailed in a new report, which will be considered by the City’s Planning and Housing Committee on October 30.

“Renovictions can include refusing to allow a tenant who has exercised their right of first refusal to return post-renovation, illegally raising the rent on a returning tenant, or not undertaking major renovations after evicting renters,” the report reads.

“This results in the displacement of tenants, the permanent loss of affordable market rental housing, and contributes to rising homelessness in Toronto.”

Throughout the summer, the report says that the City undertook a multi-channel consultation program consisting of focus groups with housing advocates, tenants rights experts, landlord and tenants associations to draft the bylaw.

The renovictions bylaw proposed in the report will require landlords to apply for a rental renovation licence within seven days of issuing an N13 notice to end the tenancy, obtain a building permit before applying for the rental renoviction licence, and submit a report from a qualified person identifying that the renovation or maintenance work is so extensive that the tenant must leave the unit.

Landlords must also pay a rental renovation licence fee of $700 per unit, post a tenant information notice at the subject unit to inform the tenant of the licence application, and to enable the tenant to seek information about their rights.

“This is a milestone in our city,” said Councillor Paula Fletcher regarding the proposed bylaw. “Profit-driven renovictions reduce our supply of affordable housing, displace tenants, and drive up the price of housing.”

The bylaw, which would go into effect on July 31, 2025, also includes fines to deter non-compliance. If greenlit by the City’s Planning and Housing Committee, the report would then go to city council on November 13.