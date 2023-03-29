Toronto grocery store rolling back prices to 1963

One of Toronto’s most popular grocery stores is giving people a chance to taste its gourmet food offerings for less.

Though Pusateri’s may be rolling back prices to 1963 starting April 1, it’s not joking around with the discounts they’re going to be offering.

Items at Pusateri’s are normally on the pricier side, but in celebration of their 60th anniversary this year, select products will be 60% off.

It’s calling the celebration its “60/60 Experience,” which will consist of 60 days of promotions.

This will start off by rolling back to 1963 pricing on select meats and produce until April 2, and from then on, a selection of products that rotates each day will be marked down 60%. This should include Pusateri’s branded items and imported products.

Again, bear in mind Pusateri’s prices can be sky-high, so you won’t find anything for a few cents, but there will be some significant deals on items that are normally much more expensive.

Items that will be available the first week include Pasta Mancini spaghetti, linguine and penne for $6.99 (originally $14.99) on April 1, Bella Cucina spinach artichoke bruschetta spread for $8.40 (originally $20.99) on April 2, Himalayan sea salt for $8.80 (originally $21.99) on April 3, and mustard BBQ sauce for $4.20 (originally $10.49) on April 4.

In the following days, Pusateri’s will also be discounting Famiglia Dodi Balsamico to $13.60 from $33.99, Simply Cocktail Blueberry Lavender Mixer to $8 from $19.99, and top olive oil producer Domenica Fiore Olio Novello to $18.80 from $46.99.

You get the idea.

Basically, if you’ve ever wanted to find out what $50 olive oil tastes like, now might just be your chance.