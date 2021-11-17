Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Toronto four-bedroom sells in five days for $615K over asking (PHOTOS)

Nov 17 2021, 3:44 pm
Toronto homes with more space have been in high demand during the pandemic, and there’s no better example of that than this High Park North four-bedroom.

The home, located at 47 Kennedy Park Road, hit the market this month with an asking price of $1,485,000. It sold just five days later for $2,100,000 — $615,000 over asking.

toronto four-bedroom

The two-storey home has plenty of old-world charm with wood trim and wainscoting throughout, a brick fireplace, decorative glass, and large bay windows. But it’s the spacious layout and whopping five bathrooms that would have likely been a big draw for aspiring buyers.

toronto four-bedroom

The home has a large living room, formal dining room, and the bedrooms are extremely roomy. There’s also a finished basement with a kitchen and bathroom, although the wood-panelled walls and cement flooring could certainly use a few modernizations. The one downside is that the home’s main kitchen is dated and relatively small, but this is a fairly common layout choice in older homes.

toronto four-bedroom

toronto four-bedroom

And with outdoor space being in high demand over the past year and a half, this home’s backyard, although relatively small and on a steep slope, would be a bonus.

Whoever the buyers of this Toronto four-bedroom are, they’ve got a great property on their hands, even if they had to pay top dollar for it.

