Toronto is known for a lot of things, but we’re not winning any awards for our beaches anytime soon.

So, if you’re looking for a quick getaway someplace where you can soak up the sun by the beach, Fort Lauderdale just might be the perfect destination.

Dine on amazing seafood, or if you’re feeling adventurous, you can take a tour of the Florida Everglades.

According to YYZ Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale for a pretty great price.

Previously, flights were going for $198 but that has gone up to $236, which is still not a bad deal.

The flights are nonstop, and dates are still available for June and September until February at slightly varying rates. Keep in mind that the US still requires proof of vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before your flight. And with more people travelling, slots for these tests tend to fill up fast.

With that out of the way, if you’re ready to start planning your trip, here’s how to book these flights, according to YYZ Deals:

Start a Google Flights search like this one:

Google Flights: Toronto to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations

Adjust the trip length at the bottom

Here’s the same flight on the Flair Airlines site for June.

The final total comes out to $248.01. If you’re not willing to pay for extra bags, you can bring a personal item that weighs up to seven kilos. However, a $74.92 Basic Bundle gets you a personal item, a carry-on bag, and a checked bag that weighs up to $23 kg.

Prices are going up fast, so don’t miss out on this deal.