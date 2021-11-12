Too soon: Toronto might see snow this weekend

Break out the parkas, Toronto. The city may see its first snowfall of the season in just a few short days.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, there’s a 70% chance of snow or rain on Sunday night. There’s a 30% chance of rain or flurries on Monday, too.

Toronto is in for a few days of drizzly weather before the snow—possibly—materializes.

A high of 13°C is in the forecast on Friday, coupled with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Rain is in the forecast overnight, with temperatures dropping to 3°C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, although there’s a 40% chance of showers as well. A high of 7°C is expected, but temperatures will fall overnight as the possibility of rain rises.

A chilly high of 4°C is in the forecast on Sunday as the potential for some showers continues. Overnight, the aforementioned threat of snow begins as temperatures fall to 1°C.

Although there’s a high of 5°C in the forecast on Monday, the low will be 1°C, meaning a few flakes may materialize.

There will be a brief break in all forms of precipitation on Tuesday. Cloudy skies will be accompanied by a high of 6°C throughout the day.

Rain is back in the forecast on Tuesday night, and is expected to continue through Wednesday night. A high of 11°C is in the forecast for a dreary Wednesday.

If the sun shows itself this weekend, make sure to get outside. Winter is coming faster than you think.