FIFA officials in town to see if Toronto should host World Cup games

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could be coming to Toronto.

Toronto mayor John Tory is meeting on Monday with FIFA officials, including Vice President Victor Montagliani and Chief Tournaments and Events Officer Colin Smith, according to CP24’s Chris Fox.

Canada, the USA, and Mexico were awarded the World Cup back in 2018, with Canada being given ten out of the tournament’s 80 games. It would be the first 48-team World Cup, the largest in the tournament’s history. It would also be the first men’s World Cup hosted in Canada, after playing as the sole host to the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Toronto’s BMO Field, which serves as the primary field for the country’s national teams, has hosted three of Canada’s five 2022 World Cup qualifying matches so far, with Edmonton having the other two.

Tory and officials will discuss what’s necessary for Toronto to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, which could reasonably include a small stadium expansion and infrastructure upgrades.

Toronto, at its very heart, is a soccer city. Looking forward to meeting with @FIFAWorldCup today, fighting hard for Toronto to host the World Cup 2026 and shine a light on our city's incredible fans and sporting facilities. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 22, 2021

The Edmonton Sun’s Terry Jones reported last week that Edmonton and Toronto are set to be awarded five games each, with Vancouver left out of the running for it.