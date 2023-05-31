It's going to feel like 35ºC in Toronto this week

Despite the official start of summer still being weeks away, it’s safe to say that you can finally ditch your jackets and swap them for tanks and shorts, as it’s expected to feel like 35ºC in Toronto this week.

The city’s already been gifted with a gorgeous stretch of summer weather this week, and sunny conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

Based on the Weather Network’s seven-day forecast from Tuesday, temperatures are expected to range between the high twenties to low thirties from Wednesday to Friday.

According to the weather agency, it’s expected to feel like 33ºC on Wednesday, with a daytime high of 29ºC and a nighttime low of 14ºC.

Temperatures will continue to climb up through Thursday, when it’s forecasted to feel like 33ºC, with a daytime high of 30ºC and a low of 18ºC.

Friday is when things will seriously heat up, when a daytime high of 31ºC is expected to actually feel like 35ºC. Temperatures will cool off into a more comfortable range in the evening, where we’ll see a nighttime low of 18.

The hot blast of weather will continue to cool off into Saturday and Sunday, where Toronto will see a daytime high of 25ºC and 23ºC, respectively.

Unfortunately, the stretch of hot, sunny weather has increased the risk of forest fires in Ontario over the past week, and at least 11 wildfires in the province have already been deemed “extreme” by officials.