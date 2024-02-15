New Toronto FC jerseys highlights team's secondary logo for first time

Toronto FC unveiled some new threads today.

With the 2024 MLS season beginning next week, Toronto FC gave fans a glimpse of a white and red uniform they’ve deemed the “Community Kit.”

According to a club press release, the uniform “pays homage to the team’s new Global Toronto Area (GTA) campaign that celebrates the diverse cultures, places and people that make up Toronto.”

TFC also dropped a promotional video featuring a handful of their players showing off the kit.

The most unique part of the uniform is the crest, which, along with marking the first time the Toronto FC shield logo appears on the chest, will be used to outline flags from the home countries of players “in digital and creative assets.”

The Globe lives here. Introducing the 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 Toronto Area Kit 🌎 Get it now @ShopRSApparel pic.twitter.com/mQNntnWgIR — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 15, 2024

“Our fans and players come from all around the world, and as Toronto prepares to welcome the world to our city in 2026, we are proud to make the unity of these communities part of the fabric of our new Community Kit,” said Chris Shewfelt, vice president of business operations at Toronto FC. “The uniform’s design and its story embody the passion of our diverse TFC community and the global sport that brings us together.”

Along with the Global Toronto Area marking on the jocktag, which will remain for the next three seasons, the club’s mantra, “All For One,” is placed on the neck of the jersey.

Fans looking to purchase the Community Kit can do so as of today online at Real Sports, the MLS Store or in-store at Real Sports Apparel.