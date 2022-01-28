Extreme cold warning in effect for Toronto as wind chills could hit -35°C

Toronto is under an extreme cold warning on Friday as temperatures are expected to drop below -20°C, and as cold as -35°C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Friday morning. According to the weather agency, wind chills in the city are expected to be between -30°C and -35°C beginning on Friday night through Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is warning Torontonians to watch out for cold-related symptoms. Those symptoms include: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the warning reads.