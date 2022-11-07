Toronto’s newest activation will give commuters an extra minute of “sunlight” underground

It’s that time of year again. Daylight Savings is upon us, which means the beginning of shorter, darker days as we head into the winter months.

Well, we have some bright (quite literally) news for you — Toronto is going to see “sunlight” in the underground commuter tunnel at the Toronto Eaton Centre, near Dundas Station.

Yes, you read that right. Corona Canada is launching the ‘Sunbrew Sunshine Underground’ activation at the Toronto Eaton Centre, which will brighten up this commuter location in Toronto, in honour of the first-ever, non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D, Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, released earlier this year. The activation is set to go live on November 6, just in time for our clocks to go back an hour and will stay all the way until the winter solstice aka the shortest day of the year (December 21).

The concept behind the ‘Sunbrew Sunshine Underground’ is to bring an extra minute of “sunlight” to those taking Toronto transit at the time of year it’s needed most.

The activation is being created using “sun lights” — full-spectrum lights that mimic natural daylight. With these, Corona Sunbrew 0.0% is helping to brighten up the tunnel in the Toronto Eaton Centre during Torontonians’ daily commute, bringing the feeling of “sunshine” underground.

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% also makes a great addition to consider adding to your drink list no matter the season or occasion. Even when there’s wind, rain and snow beginning to fall, there’s something about a cold beer with lime — and thanks to Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, it can now be enjoyed in a non-alcoholic version.

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% fits into any lifestyle, anytime. This non-alcoholic beer offers 30% of the Canadian daily value of vitamin D and 60 calories per 330 ml serving. Corona Sunbrew 0.0% is available in six-packs at select grocery stores across Canada.

Check out the ‘Sunbrew Sunshine Underground’ activation at Toronto Eaton Centre for yourself starting November 6. To learn more about Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, visit coronaextra.ca.