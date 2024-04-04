Toronto driver caught with a fake 3D-printed licence plate

Throughout the past few years, plenty of motorists in and around Toronto have gotten busted using fake licence plates, and this latest discovery is no exception.

On Thursday, Toronto Police Traffic Services posted a photo on X showing a 3D-printed motorcycle licence plate, which poses “big consequences” for the unidentified rider.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers in Ontario who operate a vehicle without a valid permit can face fines starting at $85; however, police officers have been known to issue tickets up to $1,000 for more serious offences.

While this recent 3D-printed licence plate is one of the more believable replacements a motorist in Ontario has opted to use instead of the real thing, the same couldn’t be true for other discoveries made in the past few years.

In 2022, a driver was stopped during a RIDE program check near a nightclub in Vaughan by York Regional Police after they found a hand-drawn licence plate that resembled a basic grade-school art project.

Someone got busted with a hilariously janky fake Ontario licence place near Toronto https://t.co/fgMzC6bsNO #Ontario — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2022

In another instance, a driver pulled over in Brant, Ont. was pulled over after they were caught using a cardboard box — which originally sold Pamper Swaddlers disposable diapers — in place of an actual licence plate.

In 2021, Toronto Police arrested and charged another driver after they printed out a licence plate photo and slapped it on a metal plate using glue. The same driver had amassed 28 tickets in 10 days, including five for no insurance.