Flashback: When Torontonians held a vigil for a dead raccoon that was on the sidewalk for almost a day

“Hello from raccoon heaven!!”

That’s what the Dead Raccoon TO’s Twitter bio says to date after the little one’s life was cut short back in 2015.

The morning of July 9th, a man let 311 Toronto on Twitter know there was a dead raccoon on the sidewalk at 819 Yonge Street. It’s unknown how the animal died.

The 311 account, which notes it’s not monitored 24/7, responded and said the City was notified.

@311Toronto There’s a dead raccoon on the sidewalk outside 819 Yonge (at the SE corner of Church). — Jason Wagar (@jasonwagar) July 9, 2015

Around six hours later, Jason Wagar tweeted 311 again to let them know it appeared Animal Services had not been by yet because the dead raccoon was still there… and someone was having “some fun.”

To each their own.

Someone went out of their way to put a framed picture of a raccoon waving beside the carcass, unconfirmed if it was the same animal before the passing, placed a flower in the animal’s hands, and a “My Get Well Wish For You” card.

Following that tweet, former City councillor, Norm Kelly, chimed in and tweeted, “Please have staff pick up this raccoon at 819 Yonge St @311Toronto. H/T @jasonwagar. #TOPoli,” to which 311 replied, “@norm That’s just disrespectful. Animal Svcs notified again.”

More time went by and Norm notified 311 that the memorial was growing. This time more flowers had been added beside the animal’s body and a handwritten note that said, “Dead Raccoon TO,” and messages that included “see you” as well as “love love little buddy,” to name a few.

Let’s not forget to mention that someone gave the dead animal what appears to be a joint or cigarette by placing it in the animal’s paw.

Norm then added residents were being asked to keep their green bins open that night in honour of the fallen raccoon. It was that moment it appears the hashtag #DeadRaccoonTO was born.

Around 10:30 p.m. that evening, the candlelight vigil had started, according to Kelly, crediting @gavinggraham for the photo.

There were a few tea lights put beside the animal and growing handwritten messages.

Around 11:30 pm that evening, Norm tweeted out that the City came by to collect #DeadRaccoonTo.

All that was left on the sidewalk were candles, an orange Crayola marker, post-its, flowers, and the dead animal’s memory.

Norm summed up the day and memories surrounding #DeadRaccoonTO’s vigil with, “Damn. Life’s so short.”

Could not agree more, Norm.

Other Twitter users responded, saying they hoped the raccoon would continue to party in heaven, someone else named it Larry Raccoon, and some said this event was enough to make them want to move to Toronto.

Damn. Life's so short. — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 10, 2015

While the raccoon’s body was taken away, the animal’s legacy lives on today.

Every so often you can find the little one tweeting from its Twitter account saying “hello” with a ghost emoji.

Rest In Peace, Trash Panda.