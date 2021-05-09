Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis.

Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Sunday, May 9:

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Road, Etobicoke)

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supply runs out

18+ residents who live in Toronto hotspot postal codes

Open 12 pm until supply runs out

18+ residents in M3C and M4H

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supply runs out

18+ residents in all hotspot postal codes, as well as workers in M9V, M9W, and M9R

Open 9 am until supply runs out

18+ residents and workers in M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V, and M9W

Open 9 am – 5 pm

18+ residents in M1B, M1C, M1E and M1G

Open 10 am – 7 pm or until supply runs out

18+ residents who live or work in M3H, M3J, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6K, M6L, M9L, M9M, M9N

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day.

The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

Adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

As well, select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel Region have begun offering the Pfizer vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

As of May 8, Toronto has administered 1,379,532 COVID-19 vaccine doses.