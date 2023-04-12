News

Terrifying Toronto construction accident caught on video from many angles

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Apr 12 2023, 6:53 pm
A construction accident near a busy intersection in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon resulted in traffic lights being knocked down, heavy traffic, and two pedestrian injuries.

Shortly after 1:20 pm, police received calls regarding scaffolding that collapsed from a condo development at Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

At around 1:40 pm, Toronto police tweeted about the incident, and initially reported that the collapse resulted in traffic lights being knocked down in the area, as well as a woman suffering a minor leg injury.

At 2:05 pm, police provided an update on the collapse, tweeting that two people had sustained minor injuries.

Several residents in the area managed to film the aftermath of the incident, which shows the majority of the collapsed materials sprawled across a pedestrian walkway.

One video shows an ambulance at the scene, as traffic begins to develop at the intersection.

Concord Canada House, located at 23 Spadina Avenue, is a two-tower structure that’s still under construction near the busy intersection. Although a lot of progress has been made on the massive skyscrapers, the development’s completion date is still to be determined.

Roads were closed northbound Spadina Avenue from Bremner Boulevard to Blue Jays Way (although TTC tracks were still open), Bremner from Spadina to Rees, and off-ramp from westbound Gardiner to northbound Spadina.

The incident also occurred steps away from the Rogers Centre, where the Toronto Blue Jays were gearing up for their big home opener.

