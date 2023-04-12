Terrifying Toronto construction accident caught on video from many angles

A construction accident near a busy intersection in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon resulted in traffic lights being knocked down, heavy traffic, and two pedestrian injuries.

Shortly after 1:20 pm, police received calls regarding scaffolding that collapsed from a condo development at Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

Scaffolding from condo development at Spadina and Bremner knocked down a traffic light and injured two people – 🎥 Allie Mackintosh #Toronto pic.twitter.com/UvecZe0tCu — blogTO (@blogTO) April 11, 2023

At around 1:40 pm, Toronto police tweeted about the incident, and initially reported that the collapse resulted in traffic lights being knocked down in the area, as well as a woman suffering a minor leg injury.

At 2:05 pm, police provided an update on the collapse, tweeting that two people had sustained minor injuries.

Construction accident closes Toronto street near Blue Jays home opener – 🎥 wakeupmelle #Toronto pic.twitter.com/llJcCztnvw — blogTO (@blogTO) April 11, 2023

Several residents in the area managed to film the aftermath of the incident, which shows the majority of the collapsed materials sprawled across a pedestrian walkway.

Construction materials fall off condo development at Spadina & Bremner, knocking down traffic light and at least one pedestrian. Heavy traffic in area. pic.twitter.com/LtUi0bI9Nf — LT (@LouisTweetz) April 11, 2023

One video shows an ambulance at the scene, as traffic begins to develop at the intersection.

New fear unlocked: I just saw a huge block of construction material falling from the sky on Spadina and Bremner.

I hope nobody got hurt. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/oFj4ogtNeb — Tassio 🇧🇷 🇨🇦 (@tassiokc) April 11, 2023

Concord Canada House, located at 23 Spadina Avenue, is a two-tower structure that’s still under construction near the busy intersection. Although a lot of progress has been made on the massive skyscrapers, the development’s completion date is still to be determined.

Roads were closed northbound Spadina Avenue from Bremner Boulevard to Blue Jays Way (although TTC tracks were still open), Bremner from Spadina to Rees, and off-ramp from westbound Gardiner to northbound Spadina.

The incident also occurred steps away from the Rogers Centre, where the Toronto Blue Jays were gearing up for their big home opener.