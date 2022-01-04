VentureJobs

12 companies hiring more than 200 positions in Toronto this January

DH Toronto Staff
|
Jan 4 2022, 7:23 pm
Zen Chung/Pexels

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Properly

Snap Inc.

Humi

  • Who: Humi is a Canadian HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.
  • Jobs: Humi is hiring across eight different teams, including an Executive Assistant, Content Marketing Specialist, Business Insurance Sales and Marketing Enablement Co-op, Product Designer, Data Engineer, Commercial Insurance Account Executive and more.
  • Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays, so every weekend starts early. Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
  • More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Lighthouse Labs

  • Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.
  • Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Technical Talent Acquisition Coordinator (six-month contract); Career Services Advisor; Career Services Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Mentor Onboarding and Community Specialist; Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Intermediate Project Manager; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; and Sales Operations Analyst, to join the clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky people on their team.
  • Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Lighthouse Labs also offers extra time off over the holidays.
  • More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Ownr

Canada Drives

Jane

Givex

NeuPath

  • Who: NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions.
  • Jobs: NeuPath is looking to hire 8 physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.
  • Perks: Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers.
  • More: To learn more about NeuPath and to apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] or visit NeuPath’s career page.

Endy

CapIntel

Traction on Demand

  • Who: Traction on Demand is a Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm.
  • Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for an Integration Architect, Data Architect, Salesforce DevOps Architect, Senior Project Manager, and a Solution Architect.
    Perks: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; 2 paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
  • More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

