12 companies hiring more than 200 positions in Toronto this January

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science. Jobs : Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Technical Talent Acquisition Coordinator (six-month contract); Career Services Advisor; Career Services Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Mentor Onboarding and Community Specialist; Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Intermediate Project Manager; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; and Sales Operations Analyst, to join the clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky people on their team.

: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Lighthouse Labs also offers extra time off over the holidays. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

: NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions. Jobs : NeuPath is looking to hire 8 physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.

: Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers. More: To learn more about NeuPath and to apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] or visit NeuPath’s career page.

: Endy is a Toronto-based, Canadian-made mattress brand. Jobs : Endy is hiring for Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Experience Specialist, Shipping Experience Specialist, Logistics Analyst and more. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page