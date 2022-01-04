12 companies hiring more than 200 positions in Toronto this January

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.
Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.
Properly
- Who: Properly is a real estate brokerage. The company is headquartered in Toronto.
- Jobs: Currently 20 openings in total, including seven engineering roles (Data Engineer, Engineering Manager, Senior Android Developer, Senior Back End Developer, Senior Front End Developer, Senior Full-Stack Developer, Senior iOS Developer), three marketing roles (Marketing Operations Manager, Senior Economist, Sr. Content Marketing Manager), a VP of People, a Workplace Manager, Senior Product Lead – Data & Infrastructure, Licensed Real Estate Agents (Vancouver and Toronto), a Managing Broker (Vancouver or Fraser Valley), a Real Estate Sales Manager (Vancouver), and two Toronto-based sales roles (Inside Sales Manager and Part-Time Sales Coordinator).
- Perks: Properly provides equity ownership, benefits starting on day one, a competitive parental leave program, a home office budget, and a personal and professional development budget.
- More: You can learn more about Properly’s career opportunities here.
Snap Inc.
- Who: Snap Inc. is a camera company and the parent corporation of Snapchat, Spectacles, Toronto-based Bitmoji, and Zenly.
- Jobs: Snap Inc. is hiring for a Software Engineer Android, 3+ Years Experience – Bitmoji, Software Engineer Fullstack, 3+ Years Experience – Bitmoji, and a Product Designer – Bitmoji.
- Perks: Snap Inc. is an inclusive employer. Snap Inc. offers a hybrid, remote-flexible work environment. Their benefits package includes, but is not limited to, the following: mat/pat/caregiver leave, fitness discounts, cooking and nutritional workshops, monthly meal allowance and monthly phone stipend, emotional and mental health support programs and more.
- More: To learn more about Snap Inc. and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Humi
- Who: Humi is a Canadian HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.
- Jobs: Humi is hiring across eight different teams, including an Executive Assistant, Content Marketing Specialist, Business Insurance Sales and Marketing Enablement Co-op, Product Designer, Data Engineer, Commercial Insurance Account Executive and more.
- Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays, so every weekend starts early. Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Technical Talent Acquisition Coordinator (six-month contract); Career Services Advisor; Career Services Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Mentor Onboarding and Community Specialist; Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Intermediate Project Manager; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; and Sales Operations Analyst, to join the clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky people on their team.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Lighthouse Labs also offers extra time off over the holidays.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Ownr
- Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business.
- Jobs: Account Specialist, Sales, B2B Partner Specialist, Sales, Senior Product Designer, Head of Design, Product Manager, Operations Associate, Bilingual Marketing Copywriter, Marketing Copywriter, Senior SEO Manager, Software Engineer I, Senior Software Engineer I, Senior Software Engineer II, Engineering Manager II, and Bilingual Customer Success Manager.
- Perks: They offer generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.
- More: To learn more about Ownr and to check out their current openings, visit their career page.
Canada Drives
- Who: Canada Drives is an online car purchasing and delivery platform.
- Jobs: Current openings include Customer Service Representative, Credit Analyst (Remote), Class A,B,C,D Drivers, Inventory Manager, Senior Recon Analyst, Service Manager, HR Administrator, Backend Engineer – ONT, Frontend Engineer – ONT, Lead Backend Developer, Salesforce Developer – ONT, Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Frontend Engineer, Senior Salesforce Developer and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system.
- Jobs: Engineering Manager, Director Of Engineering, Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer, Technical Recruiter, Senior Javascript Developer, Customer Support
- Perks: Employees receive three all staff Jane-cation days and birthdays off every year, company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring an Implementations Specialist (Brazil Market), Implementations Specialist, Client Services Representative, Client Services Representative – Overnight Shift, Python Applications Developer and a UI/UX Designer
- Perks: Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
NeuPath
- Who: NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions.
- Jobs: NeuPath is looking to hire 8 physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.
- Perks: Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers.
- More: To learn more about NeuPath and to apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] or visit NeuPath’s career page.
Endy
- Who: Endy is a Toronto-based, Canadian-made mattress brand.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring for Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Experience Specialist, Shipping Experience Specialist, Logistics Analyst and more. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.
- More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page
CapIntel
- Who: CapIntel is an investment sales platform for financial advisors.
- Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing sales, go-to-market, and development teams. Current job openings include a Customer Success Manager, Emerging Enterprise Account Executive, Strategic Account Executive, Sales Engineer, Marketing Coordinator, QA Developer, Product Manager and Front-end and Back-end Developers.
- Perks: CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.
- More: Learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent so please reach out to [email protected].
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is a Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for an Integration Architect, Data Architect, Salesforce DevOps Architect, Senior Project Manager, and a Solution Architect.
Perks: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; 2 paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.