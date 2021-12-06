It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Canada’s largest city is home to some of the best employers in the country.
Following the release of the list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers last month, Mediacorp Canada has released Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2022, highlighting the best places to work in the region.
“Many GTA employers are now going above and beyond our benchmarks. These organizations are pushing the conversation to the next level and we’re seeing new benchmarks being set for the workplace benefits and policies we write about each year,” Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp, said in a press release.
Remote positions have continued to grow as the pandemic rages on, bringing an even more talented pool of people to the GTA’s employers.
Now in its 16th year, the competition is an annual project that recognizes employers with forward-thinking workplace policies and excellent human resources.
Winners are chosen based on eight criteria, which have been the same since the project began: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.
So, who made the list this year? Here are all the companies that made Mediacorp’s Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2022:
Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2022:
- Accenture Inc.
- ADP Canada Co.
- AIG Insurance Company of Canada
- Alectra Inc.
- AMD / Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Amex Bank of Canada
- Arup Canada Inc.
- AstraZeneca Canada Inc.
- Aviva Canada Inc.
- BASF Canada Inc.
- BDO Canada LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Boston Consulting Group Canada ULC
- CAA Club Group
- CAAT Pension Plan
- Campbell Company of Canada
- Canadian Roots Exchange
- Canadian Standards Association / CSA
- Canadian Tire Corporation Limited
- Capital One Canada
- Centennial College
- Ceridian HCM Inc.
- CGI Inc.
- Children’s Aid Society of Toronto
- CIBC
- Cisco Systems Canada Co.
- Citi Canada
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, The
- Corus Entertainment Inc.
- Cox Automotive Canada
- Credit Valley Conservation Authority / CVC
- CRH Canada Group Inc.
- Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.
- Distributel Communications Limited
- Durham College of Applied Arts and Technology
- Dyson Canada Ltd.
- Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc
- Fidelity Canada
- First Capital REIT
- Fleet Complete
- Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited
- Freshbooks
- Fundserv Inc.
- General Mills Canada Corporation
- George Brown College
- GlaxoSmithKline Inc. / GSK
- Griffith Foods Ltd.
- Halton, Regional Municipality of
- HarperCollins Canada Ltd. and Harlequin Enterprises ULC
- Hatch Ltd.
- Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada / HIROC
- Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan / HOOPP
- Henkel Canada Corporation
- Hershey Canada Inc.
- Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital
- Home Depot Canada
- Hospital for Sick Children, The
- HP Canada Co.
- Hyundai Capital Canada, Inc.
- Independent Electricity System Operator / IESO
- Interac Corp.
- Intuit Canada ULC
- Investment Planning Counsel Inc.
- Kellogg Canada Inc.
- Kinross Gold Corporation
- Klick Health
- KPMG LLP
- Kruger Products L.P.
- Labatt Brewing Company Limited
- LifeLabs LP
- Liquor Control Board of Ontario / LCBO
- Loblaw Companies Limited
- Loopio Inc.
- Mackenzie Investments
- Manulife
- Mars Inc.
- Mattamy Homes Limited
- Mazda Canada Inc.
- McCarthy Tétrault LLP
- Medtronic Canada ULC
- Mercer Canada
- Metrolinx
- Michael Garron Hospital | Toronto East Health Network
- Mondelēz International
- Municipal Property Assessment Corporation
- Neighbourhood Group Community Services, The
- Nelson Education Ltd.
- Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.
- Olympus Canada Inc.
- OMERS
- Ontario Dental Association, The
- Ontario Medical Association / OMA
- Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences
- Oracle Canada ULC
- Ornge
- Panasonic Canada Inc.
- Penguin Random House Canada Ltd.
- PepsiCo Canada
- Philips Canada
- Points
- Procter & Gamble Inc.
- Questrade, Inc.
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Rogers Communications Inc.
- Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Inc.
- Royal Bank of Canada
- RSM Canada LLP
- R.V. Anderson Associates Limited
- Salesforce
- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
- Sanofi Canada
- Scarborough Health Network Ontario
- Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
- Scotiabank
- Seneca College
- Siemens Canada Limited
- Sinai Health
- Slalom ULC
- Spin Master Ltd.
- Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp.
- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
- TD Bank Group
- Techtronic Industries Canada Inc.
- Teranet Inc.
- Thales Canada Inc.
- The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
- Thomson Reuters Canada Limited
- TMX Group Limited
- Toronto Community Housing Corporation
- Toronto Transit Commission / TTC
- Toronto Zoo
- Tucows.com Co.
- Turner Construction Company, Ltd.
- TVO
- Uken Inc.
- UNICEF Canada
- United Way of Greater Toronto
- Unity Health Toronto
- University of Toronto
- Vaughan, The Corporation of the City of
- Vena Solutions Inc.
- VISA Canada Corporation
- Walmart Canada Corp.
- Women’s College Hospital
- World Vision Canada
- YMCA of Greater Toronto
- York Regional Police
- YWCA Toronto
- Zurich Canada