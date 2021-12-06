It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Canada’s largest city is home to some of the best employers in the country.

Following the release of the list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers last month, Mediacorp Canada has released Greater Toronto’s Top Employers 2022, highlighting the best places to work in the region.

“Many GTA employers are now going above and beyond our benchmarks. These organizations are pushing the conversation to the next level and we’re seeing new benchmarks being set for the workplace benefits and policies we write about each year,” Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp, said in a press release.

Remote positions have continued to grow as the pandemic rages on, bringing an even more talented pool of people to the GTA’s employers.

Now in its 16th year, the competition is an annual project that recognizes employers with forward-thinking workplace policies and excellent human resources.

Winners are chosen based on eight criteria, which have been the same since the project began: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

So, who made the list this year? Here are all the companies that made Mediacorp’s Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2022:

Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2022: