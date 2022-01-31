14 companies hiring more than 150 positions in Toronto this February

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Who : NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions.

: NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions. Jobs : Corporate Controller. NeuPath is looking to hire eight physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.

: Corporate Controller. NeuPath is looking to hire eight physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare. Perks : Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers.

: Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers. More: To learn more about NeuPath and to apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] or visit NeuPath’s career page.

Who: Humi is a Canadian HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.

Jobs: Humi is hiring across eight different teams, including a Senior Manager, Demand Generation, Senior Product Manager, Payroll Support Associate, Senior Product Designer, Senior Front Software Engineer, and more.

Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays, so every weekend starts early. Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level.

Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Experience Specialist, Shipping Experience Specialist, and more. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.

More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page

Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Education Manager; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Mentor Onboarding and Community Specialist; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Product Manager; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Campaign Manager, B2C; Content Writer; Associate Product Manager; Content and Communications Coordinator; Designer & Production Artist; and a Student Advisor to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required.

Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer, DevOps; Software Developer, Backend; and a Digital Marketing Specialist.

Perks: Twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, and more.

More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.

Who: WFHomie is an employee engagement analytics and culture-building platform for remote teams.

Jobs: Intermediate Front-End Developer, Senior Fullstack Engineer

Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.

More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.