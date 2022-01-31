14 companies hiring more than 150 positions in Toronto this February

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.
Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.
NeuPath
- Who: NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions.
- Jobs: Corporate Controller. NeuPath is looking to hire eight physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.
- Perks: Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers.
- More: To learn more about NeuPath and to apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] or visit NeuPath’s career page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is a Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Senior Solution Architect, Solution Architect, Marketing Automation, Technical Architect, Demand Generation Manager, and an Enterprise Account Manager.
- Perks: Flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; 2 paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
Snap Inc.
- Who: Snap Inc. is a camera company and the parent corporation of Snapchat, Spectacles, Toronto-based Bitmoji, and Zenly.
- Jobs: Snap Inc. is hiring for a Software Engineer Android, 3+ Years Experience – Bitmoji, Product Designer – Bitmoji, Manager, Emerging Canada, and a 2022 Advertiser Solutions Intern, Canada.
- Perks: Snap Inc. is an inclusive employer. Snap Inc. offers a hybrid, remote-flexible work environment. Their benefits package includes, but is not limited to, the following: mat/pat/caregiver leave, fitness discounts, cooking and nutritional workshops, monthly meal allowance and monthly phone stipend, emotional and mental health support programs and more.
- More: To learn more about Snap Inc. and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Ownr
- Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business.
- Jobs: Account Specialist, B2B Partner Specialist, Senior Product Designer, Head of Design, Product Manager, Marketing Copywriter, Senior SEO Manager, Software Engineer I, Sr Software Engineer I, Sr Software Engineer II, and Engineering Manager II.
- Perks: They offer generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.
- More: To learn more about Ownr and to check out their current openings, visit their career page.
Humi
- Who: Humi is a Canadian HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.
- Jobs: Humi is hiring across eight different teams, including a Senior Manager, Demand Generation, Senior Product Manager, Payroll Support Associate, Senior Product Designer, Senior Front Software Engineer, and more.
- Perks: All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays, so every weekend starts early. Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system.
- Jobs: Group Product Manager – Account Essentials, Javascript Developer, Senior Staff Developer, Principal Developer (Architect), IT Administrator, Staff Data Engineer, Director of Product – Billing, Insurance and Payments (Canada or US), Site Reliability Engineer – Infrastructure, Site Reliability Engineer – Tooling, Senior Agile Coach, Engineering Manager, Director Of Engineering, Technical Recruiter, Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer
- Perks: Employees receive three all staff Jane-cation days and birthdays off every year, company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Endy
- Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Experience Specialist, Shipping Experience Specialist, and more. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.
- More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page
Canada Drives
- Who: Canada Drives is an online car purchasing and delivery platform.
- Jobs: Current openings include Customer Service Representative, Credit Analyst (Remote), Class A, B, C, D Drivers, Inventory Manager, Senior Recon Analyst, Backend Engineer – ONT, Frontend Engineer – ONT, Lead Backend Developer, Salesforce Engineer – ONT, Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Frontend Engineer and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Cyber Security Instructor; Education Coordinator, Reskilling; Education Manager; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Mentor Onboarding and Community Specialist; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Product Manager; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Campaign Manager, B2C; Content Writer; Associate Product Manager; Content and Communications Coordinator; Designer & Production Artist; and a Student Advisor to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Ready
- Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer, DevOps; Software Developer, Backend; and a Digital Marketing Specialist.
- Perks: Twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, and more.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
Xero
- Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses.
- Jobs: Senior Design Researcher – Inventory, Backend Engineer (PHP), Development Team Lead, Social Media Manager – Talent Acquisition & Employer Brand, Immediate Software, Developer – X-Files, Team Lead Software Engineering – Bills, National Account Manager, Product Manager, and more.
- Perks: Xero offers Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. Employees also receive 10 Wellbeing days to use as personal days.
- More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.
WFHomie
- Who: WFHomie is an employee engagement analytics and culture-building platform for remote teams.
- Jobs: Intermediate Front-End Developer, Senior Fullstack Engineer
- Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.
- More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.
CapIntel
- Who: CapIntel is an investment sales platform for financial advisors.
- Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing sales and development teams. Current job openings include a Customer Success Manager, Emerging Enterprise Account Executive, Strategic Account Executive, Sales Engineer, Marketing Coordinator, QA Developer, and Senior Front-end Developer.
- Perks: CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.
- More: Learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent, so please reach out to [email protected].
HomeStars
- Who: HomeStars is a network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect homeowners with the best professionals in their area to help them get the job done.
- Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Customer Success, Sales, Engineering, Product and Development teams. Current job openings include Customer Success Manager, Strategic Customer Success Manager, Director, Engineering – Marketplace, Engineering Manager, Front End Engineer, Software Engineer – Back End and Full Stack, Software Tester, Design Manager, Product Owner, Account Executive, Director of Revenue Enablement, Sales Manager, and more.
- Perks: Remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns.
- More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.