Toronto comedian mobbed with hate for saying Pierre Poilievre helps her cry in roles

One Toronto-based comedian was recently slammed with hate for crediting the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada for helping her cry on command in acting roles.

The onslaught of criticism all began on Monday, when writer Clare Blackwood posted a tweet that included a “Canadian actor tip” on how to make yourself cry on cue.

Canadian Actor Tip: Did you know that you can make yourself cry on cue if you think about the fact that Pierre Poilievre exists? Wow! A true professional! Like and subscribe for more Canadian Actor Tips! pic.twitter.com/7RQtHEWk9d — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) May 1, 2023

While some actors may envision the loss of their childhood pet to get the tears flowing, Blackwood said that she simply just reminds herself that politician Pierre Poilievre exists.

Although the tweet was positively received by some, Blackwood revealed the following day that she had received tons of hateful messages and emails regarding the tweet.

Thank you to everyone sharing pictures of your pet(s), y’all are the real MVPs in this ludicrous debacle ❤️ — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) May 2, 2023

Many of the comedian’s supportive followers began to override the hateful comments by tweeting out pictures of their adorable pets to make Blackwood feel better about the situation.

Awwww, stop it, you shouldn’t have ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzWhPm77Tb — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) May 2, 2023

The writer also revealed the long list of profanities that were aimed at her during the whole debacle, some of which escalated to death threats.

Despite the onslaught of hate she received, Blackwood remained lighthearted about the situation and noted that her favourite comment to arise out of the whole ordeal was being referred to as a “Diet Coke Kathy Griffin.”

My favourite thing to come out of these last 24 hours wasn’t the death threats, or the insults, or the actually real news articles written about me from sites with URLs like canadaguntruth.antivax, it was getting the nickname “Diet Coke Kathy Griffin.” 1000/10, ZERO notes — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) May 3, 2023

Just last month, Blackwood made headlines for producing a brutally honest fake campaign video that fired shots at some mayoral candidates running in Toronto’s June byelection.