Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

As rent in Toronto reaches yet another record high, affordable housing has become even more elusive.

According to the latest National Rent Report from and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average rent in Toronto hit $2,694 in August, an annual increase of 24.2%.

The average one-bedroom costs $2,329 per month — an annual increase of 17.1% — while the average two-bedroom runs $3,266, up 24.3% from a year ago.

But, if you’re willing to share a kitchen, give up parking, or don’t mind being outside the downtown core, you can still find a place to live in the city for well under $2,000.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up five of the cheapest rentals currently available in Toronto. Check them out below.

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1 parking space

One small bedroom in this bright, quiet corner unit is for rent. The apartment is conveniently located near the Scarborough Town Centre, Highway 401, and the TTC. Half of the utilities are shared with a male roommate and one locker is included.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

No parking

The primary bedroom in this open-concept unit is for rent. The dine-in kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, and bathroom are shared with one male roommate. The unit has laminate flooring and nine-foot ceilings, and internet is included in the rent.

33 Newstead Road | $1,450 Studio

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This bright basement unit is located in a quiet neighbourhood near the TTC, parks, and amenities. The all-inclusive space is “ideal for a single working professional,” and features private laundry and parking.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

No parking

This clean and private basement unit is located in the heart of Leslieville, across the street from Greenwood Park and near transit. Heat, water, electricity, and internet are included in the rent.

Studio

1 bathroom

1 parking space

This west-facing studio is just steps from the beach, coffee shops, parks, and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent and the unit will be painted prior to occupancy.