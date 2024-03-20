Toronto residents are sharing their best celebrity encounters in the city

Ranking among North America’s leading film powerhouses, it’s no secret that Toronto’s booming entertainment industry regularly attracts A-list celebrities from all over the world, thanks to its picturesque filming locations and globally renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

As a result, celebrity sightings in the city are not uncommon, and one viral Reddit thread proves just that. A user recently asked Toronto residents about the celebrities they’ve spotted around the city, with “bonus points for out in the wild.”

The thread quickly amassed over 700 comments, with Toronto residents pouring into the comments section to share personal tales about their celebrity run-ins.

“I once saw Larry David while I was stopped at the intersection of Spadina and Harbord. I yelled, ‘Larry!’ And he gave me his signature look of annoyance. Best interaction I could ask for,” one person wrote.

“My favourite celebrity encounter likely ever was with Eugene Levy! It was a retail store so I was interacting with him as a customer and not trying to freak out inside that I was helping Eugene Levy,” another wrote.

“He was a complete gem of a human, super funny and kind. I’d normally leave people be, but I was helping him pick out a new paper shredder and carried it to his car for him.”

Other sightings include Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man) at the former Fresh City Farms on Ossington, Rachel McAdams (The Notebook) in The Annex, Karl Urban (Star Trek) at the LCBO in the Beaches, rock singer Gordon Downie at the Eaton Centre food court, Drake at a Shoppers Drug Mart, Shawn Mendes at Ruby Soho, and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) in front of Le Cubana on Ossington.

“Mike Myers at the Whole Foods on Avenue Road. He was on his phone and I heard him say, ‘Now I’m one of those annoying people on my phone at the grocery store,'” another comment reads.

One user shared that they ran into acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro at Scotiabank Theatre. He was heading up the escalators with his family but paused to smile and wave.

Multiple respondents also reported seeing Jason Momoa (Aquaman) around Toronto, with one person spotting him outside of Sushi Masaki Saito and another in the Queen West area.

“One morning I took my dog to our closest dog park and ran into Elliot Page with his little dog. It was early, not a lot of people around. We played fetch with the dogs for a bit. He was super nice and chill,” another user shared.

We’re curious to know, which celebrities have you spotted in Toronto?