Toronto Blue Jays looking for winner of nearly $3 million draw

One lucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is in possession of a 50/50 draw ticket worth nearly $3 million, and they most likely have no idea.

The Jays Care Foundation took to Twitter on Monday to announce that they are still actively looking for the April 50/50 winner that scored a grand prize of $2,873,030.

Congratulations to our life-changing 50/50 jackpot winner! 👏 We can confirm the winning ticket was purchased in-stadium on April 11. If you have the winning number, please reach out to [email protected] to claim your prize! Unofficial winning number below 🔽 pic.twitter.com/uy2bHiQq5I — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) May 1, 2023

The foundation confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at the Rogers Centre on April 11 at Toronto’s home opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Since the winning ticket was purchased in-stadium, the winner must come forward and claim their prize. The Jays Care 50/50 team only reaches out to winners who purchased their tickets online.

While I’m disappointed I didn’t win – I love how the winning ticket was bought at the home opener! It says so much about @BlueJays fans and their support of @JaysCare being about their work, not just a big payoff. Congratulations to the winner! — kelly harper (@harperkelly) May 1, 2023

The announcement had many fans scrambling to check if their tickets matched the unofficial winning number posted on Twitter.

Just ran to get our tickets. Our numbers aren’t even close!😞. Congrats to whoever won it! — Jocelyne Rowlands (@jocelynerowland) May 2, 2023

To celebrate the start of its season, Jays Care introduced its Amazing April jackpot, which combines sales from the entire month rather than awarding a winner at the end of each homestand.

During last season’s Super September jackpot, one Blue Jays fan was awarded the largest jackpot total in MLB history, with a grand prize of more than $3.9 million.

Blue Jays fans also took home a record-breaking $10 million last season through the 50/50 jackpots.

If the lucky winner of April’s 50/50 draw fails to come forward within six months, the grand prize will be donated back to the foundation with the approval of the AGCO.

If you attended the Jays home opener and purchased a 50/50 draw ticket, now is the time to check your numbers before your chances of becoming a millionaire slowly slip away.