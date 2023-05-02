One of soccer’s most prolific strikers just announced his allegiance to… the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shortly after Toronto broke their 19-year-long curse of not winning a playoff series over the weekend, a clip of Real Madrid CF forward Karim Benzema chanting “Go Leafs Go” surfaced.

In the short video shared by the Steve Dangle Podcast Network, Benzema, joined by Real Madrid’s team physician Dr. Niko Mihic, even drops a “congratulations, guys.”

🔥 BENZEMA HAS THE PASSION 🔥 Real Madrid superstar Karim @Benzema says GO LEAFS GO! Thanks to longtime #SDP listener Goran for sending this our way – his uncle, Dr. Niko Mihic, is Real Madrid's team doctor!@MapleLeafs | @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/vXv0u2Zhoh — sdpn (@sdpnsports) May 1, 2023

But how did a French footballer currently playing in the Champions League semi-finals get involved in Toronto’s ongoing playoff run? Has he been a closeted hockey fan this entire time?

Not really.

It turns out Dr. Mihic’s nephew, Goran, happens to live in Toronto and is an avid listener of Dangle’s podcast. And upon learning the news of the triumph in his nephew’s city, Dr. Mihic seems to have taken it upon himself to bring Benzema aboard the bandwagon.

But whether or not he’s ever seen a hockey game, Benzema supporting the Leafs over a franchise that speaks his native language, such as their rival in the Montreal Canadiens, is a huge flex.

Over 21 matches in La Liga this season, the 35-year-old has put up a whopping 17 goals and three assists. His ongoing Champions League campaign has been similar with five points over eight matches.

Real Madrid, who are one game away from the Final, are on the hunt for their 15th Champions League title in club history.

Meanwhile, the Leafs need to win three more rounds to obtain their 14th Stanley Cup in franchise history. As Leafs Nation is too often reminded about, it would be their first since 1967.

Toronto will be hosting Florida for Game 1 tonight at 7 pm ET.