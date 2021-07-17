Blue Jays approved to host 15,000 fans at the Rogers Centre this month

When the Toronto Blue Jays return home this month it will be to a crowd of 15,000 fans.

According to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae, team president and CEO Mark Shapiro said the Jays have been approved to host 15,000 people when they return to the the Rogers Centre on July 30.

The stadium has a regular capacity of 49,282 people for baseball games.

Pres./CEO Mark Shapiro on #BlueJays return to Toronto:

* approved for 15,000 fans

* modified quarantine for unvaccinated visiting players

Shapiro said the roof of the Rogers Centre will stay open during games unless it rains. If the roof is closed, pockets will remain open for air circulation.

Visiting players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be subject to a modified quarantine, Shapiro noted.

The team hopes to be able to have more fans in attendance before the regular season finale on October 3.

The Canadian government approved the Blue Jays’ request to return to Toronto on Friday, granting the team a “National Interest Exemption.”

The team will have “robust health and safety protocols” in place when they take on the Kansas City Royals on July 30.

The game will be the Jays’ first in Toronto since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With files from Rob Wilson.