This is what the Greater Toronto Area's next major transit line will look like

As Toronto holds its breath amid uncertainty over the beleaguered Eglinton Crosstown LRT, another major transit project is in full swing west of the city as construction advances on Metrolinx’s new Hazel McCallion Line.

The 18-kilometre light rail line through Brampton and Mississauga — originally dubbed the Hurontario LRT and recently rechristened to commemorate the late political figure — will feature 19 stops linking Port Credit Station to Brampton Gateway Terminal.

With the clock ticking down to its planned completion next year, Metrolinx is offering an updated preview of how the line will connect to existing routes once operational, including MiWay, Brampton Transit, Züm buses, and GO Trains operating from Cooksville and Port Credit GO Stations.

Brampton Gateway Terminal

At the northern terminus of the line, this station will serve as a hub linking the LRT with the existing station serving surface routes to Sheridan College, Bramalea City Centre, University of Toronto (U of T) Mississauga, and Humber College.

City Centre

This massive transit terminal will become one of the largest multimodal hubs in Mississauga, constructed directly adjacent to Square One Shopping Centre and dozens of future high-density development plans. Commuters using this station will be able to easily transfer to MiWay routes and GO buses.

Light rail vehicles will approach the station via an elevated guideway that will stop at Rathburn Road outside a new entertainment complex occupying the former Playdium building.

Cooksville GO Station

A new LRT stop at John Street will pick up and drop off riders a short walk from the existing rail station, where they will be able to connect to MiWay buses serving Mississauga, and GO trains connecting with Milton and Toronto.

Port Credit GO Station

The Hazel McCallion LRT’s southern terminus will offer riders a connection to Port Credit GO Station, providing easy trips along the Lakeshore West Line to Toronto in the east and Hamilton and Niagara Falls to the west.

Major construction on the line began in spring 2020 and is pressing along after three years, with an aim to have the line completed in 2024.