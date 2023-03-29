Toronto BBQ restaurant has permanently closed due to "landlord from hell"

A Toronto restaurant for BBQ and soul food has permanently closed down because of what the owner calls a “landlord from hell.”

Only having opened in 2020 but with an old-school feel, you could get brisket, mac n’ cheese, chicken, and armadillo eggs at Art of BBQ.

The restaurant located in Scarborough on Kingston Road was still actively posting on social media up until early February but had to close recently due to lots of troubles with what the owner says is a difficult landlord.

“I have been dealing with a landlord from hell for the past couple of years. [They’re a] very insecure individual who was constantly power-tripping,” Art of BBQ pitmaster Trevor David tells blogTO.

“That, coupled with a local gang next door who was constantly harassing me by dumping cigarettes and garbage in front of my restaurant, just took its toll on me.”

He says he’s very grateful to the “good people of Cliffside” and wants to thank his customers from all over the city for their support while the restaurant was open for the last few years.

While David may no longer be running Art of BBQ, he’s still going to remain involved in the food industry.

“I have a social enterprise eco-tourism resort project I am working on in the Caribbean which will incorporate local farm-to-table components, so I guess I will always be involved in food or restaurant business in some way, shape, or form,” says David.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to book a plane ticket to continue enjoying David’s tasty food.

He should still be around in Canada occasionally and hopes to do smokehouse BBQ catering and pop-ups on a seasonal basis.

“I like to keep busy,” says David. “I have a strong work ethic.”