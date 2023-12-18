Toronto is known as one of the most pet-friendly cities in Canada and the world, and our hundreds of thousands of doggo residents in particular are more than welcome at a handful of cafes and patios across the city.

While some establishments have gone as far as even offering special menus for dogs — including pup-friendly beer — one bar has taken its love for furry friends to a new level by creating an entire pub-within-a-pub just for its pooch patrons.

Sweaty Betty’s has been a staple of the Ossington strip for decades, known for its warm, divey charm, its alluring decor, its large back patio and for being an inclusive space (except for assholes, who, as stated in its social media bio, are not welcome).

This inclusivity has also extended beyond human guests, as management says that quite a few regulars have brought in their pets over the years, which the bar has happily accommodated.

“Most of the staff at the bar have dogs and overall, we love dogs here,” they tell blogTO. “We keep dog treats at the bar and always put water bowls out.”

A special section just for dogs was the natural progression of this, and given that the business is raising money for local animal charities this holiday season, the timing couldn’t be better.

So, “Sweaty Betty’s Dog Bar-k” was born, a loving but painstaking effort from owner May Brand, who is also a visual artist. The finishing details were completed just last week, and shared to the public in an Instagram video that has garnered thousands of views and tons of positive response.

Located in the very front of the watering hole, it is a miniature version of the human side of the bar, with a tiny TV playing whatever is being shared on the bar’s main screen, little “lick-er” bottles that showcase adorable dog-themed rebrands of various types of booze (not for animal consumption, of course), and its own neon signs inside and out.

Framed photos of employees’ own pets add a personal touch, and sit alongside a menu offering items such as “Pupbst Blue Ribbon,” “Pugweiser” and “Arnold paw-mer.”

A central draught tap dispenses water rather than beer for canine visitors looking for a drink — a very crucial feature given that, as staff note, there have been stories of public water bowls being poisoned in the city.

“May had been wanting to make a miniature bar for a while and decided to incorporate the water bowls so that dogs could drink safely inside,” they say.

Anyone looking for the Dog Bar-K can find it at 13 Ossington Avenue, at Queen, where a custom neon green “dog bar” sign now sits in the window at Sweaty Betty’s.

And while your fur baby imbibes with their own refreshment, you can be proud that proceeds from select human drinks you order at the bar are going to the Toronto Humane Society Annex Cat Rescue and Through Ruff Times for the rest of December.