Toronto trying to ban gas-burning Uber and Lyft cars by 2031

A new City report proposes that all Ubers, Lyfts, taxis, and other “vehicles-for-hire” in Toronto should be zero-emissions by 2031.

The report is set to be considered by City Hall on September 21, and recommends that all vehicles-for-fire must be zero-emission vehicles by January 1, 2031, with some outlined exceptions, including stretch limousines and accessible vehicles.

The proposal also permits plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to operate as vehicles-for-hire for an additional two years until December 31, 2032.

“The proposed approach was developed in response to feedback from industry and public stakeholders as well as consideration of the equity impacts of the net zero by 2030 requirement, as a substantial proportion of the vehicle-for-hire industry consists of lower-income individuals and equity-seeking groups,” the report reads.

To support the goal, staff are seeking City Council approval to reduce licensing fees temporarily via grants for taxicab and limousine owners of zero-emission vehicles and to private transportation companies for trips taken in a zero-emission vehicle.

Toronto is just the latest North American city to propose the zero-emissions initiative.

In August, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced newly proposed rules for “Green Rides,” which require the transition of the city’s rideshare fleet to either zero-emission vehicles or wheelchair-accessible vehicles by 2030.

Uber’s own sustainability strategy commits to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030 in Canada, Europe, and the US, and globally by 2040.